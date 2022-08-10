LOUISE PERRY: I still believe that marrying before starting a family is best for children

For any woman in a loving relationship who is considering having an illegitimate child, there is one question I feel compelled to ask.

If a man is not willing to stand up for everyone you and he know and promise to cherish you forever, how can you be sure that he is truly committed to your shared life and to that child?

I know that such a view – outdated in the eyes of many – will lead to ridicule from predictable quarters for whom the institution of marriage is more or less dead.

For example, many feminists view marriage as oppressive for women and are happy that it is on the decline.

But I look at it differently. As a young married mother – and feminist – I believe that marriages and civil partnerships serve to better protect both women and children and provide the best possible foundation for starting a family.

forbidden

If for some reason a couple doesn’t have kids, it can be a celebration of a couple’s love – icing on the cake, but less essential.

But when children are involved, a marriage takes on a very different character.

Why is this important now? Because, as the Mail reported this week, last year, for the first time since registration began in 1845, a majority of babies were born out of wedlock in the UK.

Perhaps, given that weddings were effectively banned for long periods during the pandemic, we shouldn’t be surprised to find that some couples decided to postpone getting married but continue to start a family. But it would be wrong to say that Covid was the only culprit.

In England and Wales for the first time, more babies were born out of wedlock than married couples last year, official figures show (stock image)

These numbers are part of a long-standing and worrying trend. In the decade following the Divorce Reform Act of 1969, the divorce rate tripled and continued to rise, peaking in the 1980s.

Since then, there has been a slight drop in the rate, but not due to a return to marital life. You can’t get a divorce if you don’t get married first, and marriage rates are at an all-time low.

That’s a tragedy because the research on this point is overwhelming. Families come in all shapes and sizes, and that’s something to really celebrate. But we know that children raised in households with two married parents (or parents in a civil union) do much better than other children.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows that approximately 625,000 live births were registered in the two countries in 2021. But 321,000 of these were out of wedlock or registered partnership, while 304,000 were within one

Fatherlessness is associated with higher prison terms, higher teenage pregnancy rates, and a greater likelihood of emotional and behavioral problems for both sexes.

In the year after a first baby is born, a fifth of couples break up, with unmarried couples breaking up much more often. Having a baby is tough – as I’ve found out. Exhaustion and anxiety often lead to bickering between new moms and dads, and sometimes divorce can be the easiest option.

It is during those difficult moments that being married can make all the difference. Even if the no-fault divorce law introduced in April has made wringing out of a marriage easier than wringing out a bank loan, psychological factors are still at play.

If you’ve stood in front of other people — whether it’s a large or small congregation in a church, a few witnesses in a registry, or on a Caribbean beach if you must — you’ve made a solemn promise to another person. And the fear of breaking that promise publicly may be enough to make a few pause.

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the divorce courts. Up to half of divorced people in the UK say they regret it in surveys.

Divorced women especially have difficulty finding another partner, and often remain alone. And if there are children. . . well, it’s all so much harder.

The single parents I know are the first to point out that it’s hard to do it alone. Too often — and even when an ex is actively involved in the care of the family — it’s one person who must disproportionately assume the role of both parents: the responsibility of raising, socializing, and disciplining your children.

Of course money helps. But in the UK too many single parents – mostly mothers – are also the main breadwinners. No wonder that half of all children in single-parent families live in relative poverty. For tens of thousands, it’s a setup that doesn’t work.

Meanwhile, life has never been easier for “deadbeat dads” who, once divorced, feel like they have no responsibility towards their sons and daughters.

The financial burdens of fatherhood are easy enough to avoid. In the UK, less than two thirds of non-resident parents – almost all fathers – pay full child support. These men are the unexpected winners of the progressive assault on marriage.

fripperies

The feminists who condemn marriage as oppressive to women have made it obsolete. Given the fragility of mothers and children, especially in the early years, marriage actually serves the interests of women as it makes it more difficult for men to abandon them.

Strip away all the expensive frills of the Big White Wedding, and what a marriage really consists of is a legal bond between two people and, I would argue, although lawyers will no doubt contradict me, all the children they raise together.

Perversely, however, the anticipation of the Big White Wedding causes some people to drop out of the marriage altogether. I heard a caller on the radio yesterday that he hadn’t married his long-term girlfriend yet because they were worried about the cost.

In the decade after the Divorce Reform Act of 1969, the divorce rate tripled and continued to rise, peaking in the 1980s (picture of a family)

He had proposed many years ago and she was eager to tie the knot. But now they had a baby on the way and they didn’t feel like they could do without the money.

A sad situation and an unnecessary one, because getting married doesn’t have to be expensive. Indeed, there is evidence that couples who marry more cheaply are less likely to divorce.

I got married at the age of 25 – an age that averaged that high in the 1980s, but is unusually young today. My husband and I were not motivated by religion or family pressure. We had just been together for four years and were both sure that this relationship was here to stay.

Effort

The event was modestly old-fashioned. We had a church wedding followed by a marquee reception in a local pub garden. I bought streamers and other bits and pieces on eBay, made my own dress, as well as the bridesmaids’ dresses, and my cousin baked the cake.

The wedding is not about the dress, the presents or enjoying ‘our special day’. It’s just about two people publicly committing to each other.

Personally, I don’t like the new fashion for couples to write their own vows, and not just because the results are often teen-curly mawkish.

Every time my husband and I go to a traditional C or E wedding, we hear again the words we spoke at our own wedding and are reminded that we chose an institution that every other married couple is a part of.

The institution of marriage is not perfect. It’s restrictive and inconvenient and sometimes uncomfortable. But it works much better than any other system we’ve come up with so far.