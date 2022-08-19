Louis Touma dies while spearfishing at Bondi Beach

<!–

A spear fisherman who died after being pulled unconscious from the water on a popular Sydney beach is remembered as a ‘humble lord’.

Louis Touma, 29, was diving with five others at Bondi Beach on Thursday afternoon when he failed to surface for air.

His friends dragged him onto the rocks and desperately performed CPR before he was taken to shore by rescuers on a jet ski.

Mr. Touma was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital but could not be rescued.

The spear fisherman who died after being pulled unconscious from the water at Bondi Beach on Thursday has been formally identified as Louis Touma (pictured), 29

Mr Touma had gotten into trouble while spearfishing in North Bondi

Tributes are now pouring in for the 29-year-old.

‘I had the pleasure of getting to know this gentleman. The man was as humble as they come. His life was cut short much too soon. My condolences go out to his family. RIP Louis,” someone wrote.

“The world is a little less rosy without Louis in it,” said another.

“My heart is broken,” added a third.

Mr. Touma was found unconscious and pulled out of the water and onto the rocks before his friends performed CPR

His five mates were taken to shore by a rescue helicopter and treated for shock.

“This was a very traumatic experience for this man’s friends and we commend their prompt response to help their friend,” said NSW Ambulance Superintendent Giles Buchanan.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the death.