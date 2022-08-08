Louis Tomlinson ‘to launch new clothing brand inspired by his lucky number 28’

Louis Tomlinson is preparing to launch a new clothing brand inspired by his happy 28, according to a new report.

The sun claims the former One Direction star, 30, has decided to launch his own clothing collection called 28.

The line will feature a range of items from sweaters and tracksuits to baseball caps and bags.

The singer is said to have made the name of the brand official last month with a trademark application and is expected to start selling items by the end of this year.

Louis would have chosen the brand name 28 because it is his favorite number and he has the number tattooed on two of his fingers.

The star has worn sports equipment with his 28 logo on it during his most recent tour.

This comes nine months after Louis’ ex-bandmate Harry Styles launched a nail polish and skincare collection, Pleasing, in November.

Last month, Louis labeled the first One Direction album as ‘s**t’.

He and his fellow former 1D bandmates – Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan – were formed on The X Factor in 2010.

They released Up All Night in November 2011 in the UK and Ireland, and worldwide in 2012, with their debut album selling 4.5 million copies worldwide.

But Louis didn’t speak favorably of the group’s first studio offering during an appearance on the Smallzy’s Surgery podcast last week.

Opening: Last month, Louis branded the first One Direction album ‘s**t’, with the star candid about debut recording Up All Night on the Smallzy’s Surgery podcast (pictured in 2012 from left to right Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan)

He said, ‘Today it’s been twelve years since the band was formed, but the first album wasn’t at all.’

One Direction released the albums Take Me Home in 2012, Midnight Memories in 2013, Four in 2014 and Midnight in the AM in 2015, before splitting up in 2016.

The band was put together 12 years ago on ITV talent show The X Factor, with judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh choosing which guys to group after they all auditioned as solo performers.

It comes after Simon brutally lashed out at Louis’ bandmate Liam in never-before-seen footage.

Last month, Liam, 28, shook feathers when he claimed the group had formed around him, stating that the judges started with his face before choosing to add the other members.

But just weeks after he made the comments, an unaired clip from the ITV show revealed that Liam was actually the fourth boy to be added to the lineup.

The clip also featured a sly dig from Simon, who noted that Liam thought he was “better” than anyone else in the group.

Liam was an acquaintance of the judges who had unsuccessfully auditioned for the show two years earlier at age 14. She was rejected from the jury when mentor Simon told him to audition again later.

About his subsequent success on the show, Liam said on Logan Paul’s podcast last month, “From what I’ve heard, part of the reason One Direction was created was because of Simon’s promise to me that, ‘In two years, I’ll make this work for you.”

“So he started with my face, then worked around the rest… I was the honorary member of One Direction. He told me that story himself at his house.’

Liam’s comments went viral at the time, even sparking an outcry from Lizzo who remarked in a TikTok clip last month, “I don’t know who lied to that poor kid, but he wasn’t the front man.”

Proving that Liam was indeed mistaken with his comments, the new X Factor clip also featured a sly dig from his former mentor Simon, accusing him of being arrogant.

In the footage, it is revealed that Niall was actually the first boy to be taken off the deck to form the band, followed by Harry, then Louis, then Liam and Zayn completing the lineup.

Nicole commented of the group, “They’re just too talented to let go. And they have just the right look and charisma on stage.

“They’re like little stars, so you can’t get rid of stars — you put them all together.”

Although Liam was not chosen as the first person to form the band, the judges praised his vocal ability, and Simon commented, “He was the most outstanding audition, don’t you think he should be there?” while pointing to the solo guys section.

Nicole disagreed and replied, “I don’t think so. If he’s the star, he can be the leader.’

Simon made a sly count, then declared, “He thinks he’s better than anyone else on that list.”