Louis Tomlinson says it would be a ‘shame’ if One Direction didn’t reunite

Louis Tomlinson has said he would be “sorry” if he and his fellow One Direction bandmates never got back together.

The 30-year-old singer was one-fifth of the group that first rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010 and went on to become one of the most successful boy bands ever.

On Thursday’s episode of Lorraine on ITV, Louis discussed the prospect of the reunion and also reflected on the group’s rise.

Asked about getting back together, he said: “Someday there will be a lot of moving parts, but it would be a shame if we didn’t. I hope so.’

One Direction consisted of Louis, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

Zayn left the group in early 2015, and the remaining four released one more album – Made In The AM – before going their separate ways.

Speaking of the group’s success, Louis said: “It’s easier to see it from the outside now when you look in, it was a crazy time, but great to get through with other people. It would have been scary to go through it alone at that age.’

Lorraine told Louis she couldn’t believe his son Freddie was six years old and Louis replied, “Yeah, such a great age at this point.”

Lorraine then asked, “Does he know his father is important now?”

Louis laughed and said, “I’m not going to lie until he saw my show on the tour in LA maybe four months ago, it was just stories about me trying to explain to him what I do – obviously quite a hard thing to really figure out.” to lay.

“But it was great to watch him – I could see him, I saw where he was, he’d arrived with his own little banner.

“Normally he goes to bed at seven, but he stayed up the entire performance. It was definitely the most emotional performance I’ve done, but it was amazing.”

Louis also talked about recording his new album and how it is different from his debut album. He revealed: ‘It was a bit of a process on my first record – there was an element of trial and error.

“Of course you come from a band as big as One Direction, it takes time to find yourself, musically, but I really think I found it on this album and this single.”

Lorraine said it’s an optimistic record and Louis replied, “That was a conscious decision. On my first record there was an emotional weight that I thought was good for the time, but I wanted to get rid of that now and be optimistic.’

Lorraine added, “That’s where you are in yourself,” and Louis replied, “Exactly.”

Louis also revealed that he had the chance to “decrypt his brain” during the lockdown.

He said: ‘Everyone has an individual experience. For myself, I spend much of my life thinking about what’s next. And there’s always an element of pressure in my life, which I’m used to.

“What was so great about that time was that it gave me a chance to clear my head and really think about the next record, and how do I want it to sound and feel?

“If I hadn’t had that time to reset, it might have been a different record, so I’m glad I have that time.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.