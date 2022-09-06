Louis Tomlinson flashes a rude hand gesture while visiting a radio station in Milan

<!–

Louis Tomlinson threatened to upset onlookers on Tuesday when he made a rude hand gesture while leaning out of a window while visiting a radio station in Milan.

The former One Direction star, 30, took a break from his visit to Radio Deejay, where a horde of excited fans gathered downstairs.

But as he waved to his adoring followers, the star made an inverted “V” sign that didn’t seem to be aimed at anyone in particular.

Louis also smiled briefly as he looked down at the admirers below who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their idol.

The Night Changes singer cut a smart figure on the trip, wearing a forest green shirt.

It comes as Louis is is preparing to launch a new clothing brand inspired by his happy 28, according to a new report.

The sun claims the former One Direction star has decided to launch his own clothing collection called 28.

The line will feature a range of items from sweaters and tracksuits to baseball caps and bags.

The singer is said to have made the brand’s name official in July with a trademark application and is expected to start selling items by the end of this year.

Louis would have chosen the brand name 28 because it is his favorite number and he has the number tattooed on two of his fingers.

The star has worn sports equipment with his 28 logo on it during his most recent tour.

This comes nine months after Louis’ ex-bandmate Harry Styles launched a nail polish and skincare collection, Pleasing, in November.