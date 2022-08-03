Louis Saha blasts ‘Unrealistic’ Cristiano Ronaldo and says he is ‘only thinking about himself’

Ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha has lashed out at his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting his demands to leave and subsequent behavior were selfish.

Ronaldo requested to leave Old Trafford during crunch talks last month and did so again on his late return to training last week.

Ronaldo made an emotional return to Old Trafford last summer after leaving for Real Madrid in 2009, signing a two-year deal with the Red Devils with the option of a third.

Wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the field for Manchester United last weekend

Former teammate Louis Saha (center, pictured in 2007) criticized Ronaldo’s exit demands

But a disappointing season last season, culminating in the club missing out on Champions League football, has resulted in Ronaldo calling for an early departure – much to Saha’s dismay.

“Somehow, from Cristiano Ronaldo’s point of view, it’s a bit unrealistic now to ask a club of this size to adapt to him and his dream,” Saha told SkyBet.

“Even last year, I’m sorry, but the magic could have happened and everything could have gone well and they won the Champions League and the Premier League and there we go, he could say he could stay because he participated in that. was unrealistic that his arrival alone would have changed all this.

“If I ask that again after a bad season and maybe not such a great transfer market in his opinion, I don’t really understand how dramatic it is to change and do all those things. I think he was with Juventus last year but they didn’t win the Champions League.”

Louis Saha played four injury-ridden seasons at Manchester United between 2004 and 2008

Saha’s annoyance at how the saga has developed will be a welcome boost for the club’s fans, who remain frustrated with the summer activities.

The start of Erik ten Hag’s tenure would mark the beginning of a new era of optimism, but instead United will publicly face conflict off the pitch as number 1 transfer target Frenkie de Jong falter due to a move to the Northwest.

But Saha clearly still has the best interests of the club in mind, accusing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner of ‘thinking of himself’ rather than putting the club first.

“I’m not Cristiano, but as someone who seems to be a Manchester United supporter, I feel like he hasn’t shown that quite enough, he’s thinking of himself.

Erik ten Hag has faced more drama than expected since taking office as United boss

He said: “I’m not going to judge him because he’s a great player and I’m not in his position, but I would have liked him to have stayed because he’s a great player. No one can judge his actions right now, because it is his own career.”

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will select Ronaldo in his starting squad when Manchester United kick off their Premier League campaign against Brighton on Sunday.

With just four weeks left before the transfer window and four games to play in the month of August, a strong start to the campaign could convince the Portuguese star to stay and help the club put last season’s woes behind them. to leave.