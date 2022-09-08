Louis Partridge and Sydney Chandler ‘strike up romance after working on Sex Pistols biopic Pistol’

Louis Partridge and Sydney Chandler reportedly fell in love on the set of Pistol.

Actor Louis, 19, played a young Sid Vicious in the Disney+ television series, which was released in May, while actress Sydney, 24, portrayed Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde.

This week, Louis flew to Italy to join Sydney for the premiere of her film Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

There has reportedly been tension between Florence Pugh, director Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, who have all worked on the film, with the trio diverting attention from Louis and Sydney this week.

A source told The sun“Everyone was so focused on all the drama with Florence, Olivia and Harry that I don’t think anyone noticed who Sydney’s date was.

“They’ve been quietly on the road for about a year now, but have managed to keep it under the radar.

“They seem very close to making their relationship public and Louis clearly played the role of the supportive friend very well.”

After the pair finished filming Pistol, they are said to have spent time together in Los Angeles and London.

They also enjoyed trips together to the Isle of Wight and Paris in December.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives from both Louis and Sydney for comment.

Look of love! Olivia Wilde shared a loving look with her beau Harry Styles on Monday as she stunned in a yellow dress for her film Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wilde was the epitome of couture glamor as she attended the highly anticipated premiere of her new film Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

And the film’s director, 38, shared a lingering look of love with her boyfriend — and the film’s leading man — Harry Styles, as they climbed the red carpet for the new drama film.

But there also seemed to be some drama off-screen, as the filmmaker kept an uneasy distance from lead actress Florence Pugh — amid growing rumors of a feud between the pair.

Beaming: She had a huge grin on her face as she prepared to go to the event

Typically stylish: Olivia’s friend and star of the film Harry arrived shortly after, looking as neat as ever in a quirky navy suit

And as they appeared for snaps together with the other cast members, Olivia and Harry couple shared a lingering glance at each other.

But it wasn’t all so loving, as Olivia stood far away from lead actress Florence in the lineup of the photos, with actor Chris Pine between the two ladies.

While Florence warmly greeted co-stars Chris and Gemma Chan with hugs, she seemed to keep an icy distance from Harry and Olivia on the red carpet.

Leggy display: Florence arrived looking nothing short of sensational in a black and silver sparkly number, showing off plenty of leg

It was her first appearance with fellow castmates after skipping the photocall and press conference for the film on Monday, amid speculation that there was friction between her and director Olivia on set.

The star – who plays Harry’s wife in the film – arrived straight from the Budapest set of Dune Part 2 and will be hopping on a plane back to work on Tuesday morning.

A report from Page six claimed in late July that Florence was angry that Olivia hooked up with Harry during the production of Don’t Worry Darling — while still married to her ex Jason Sudeikis — before splitting up in November.

Problem: It comes after Florence skipped the photo call and press conference for the film on Monday, amid speculation that there was friction between her and director Olivia on set

“I can tell you that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first interacted with Harry,” the source said.

Others have noticed that the lead actress has posted little about the film on her social media accounts, which has also led to rumors of friction on set.

Olivia has also commented on the film, revealing that she was “forced” to cut several sex scenes, adding, “We still live in a truly Puritan society.”

Far away: The pair also kept their space once seated, with Chris, Harry and Gemma in between

There are conflicting reports about the timeline of Olivia’s divorce from her ex-husband Jason, with whom she shares two children, and when she began her new relationship with Harry.

Rumors of Harry and Olivia’s romance were confirmed when they were seen holding hands at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California, on January 3, 2021, raising eyebrows at how quickly she had moved on.

And rumors of a feud between her and Florence were heightened after a video was recently leaked in which the director suggested that her female lead character should be given a wake-up call.

The video was leaked after Shia LaBeouf, who was originally slated to star in the film, refuted Olivia’s claim that he was fired from the project.

The footage shows Olivia encouraging Shia to stick with the film, rather than leaving it, while also hinting at some apparent tension with Florence.

Looking for answers, a reporter asked Olivia about the reports during Monday’s press conference, which was also attended by Harry and his co-stars Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

“Can you clear the air and discuss whether there was an argument and if so, why, because that’s what they’re talking about?” the reporter asked.

Olivia replied, “Florence is a force and we are so thankful she can make it tonight despite being in production on Dune.”

“As a director, I know how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for their help. We are very happy to be able to celebrate her work tonight.”

She continued, “I cannot say enough how honored I am to have her as our leader. She’s great in the movie and as for all the endless gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds on itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I find it sufficiently nourished.’

Florence plays Harry’s on-screen wife in the film, which is set in the 1950s.

It follows a housewife (Florence) whose husband (Harry) moves them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.