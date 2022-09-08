Louie Anderson’s relatives claim he was victim of elder abuse … following comic’s death at 68

<!–

Relatives of the late comedian Louie Anderson said he was the victim of “elder abuse” prior to his death at age 68 on January 21.

Anderson’s sister Lisa Anderson said in court documents reviewed by The blast that the comedian was attacked by his agent Ahmos Hassan and his manager Abraham Geisness, leading to changes in the distribution of his assets in his trust.

Lisa Anderson petitioned a judge to reverse a trust change that altered the payouts of his estate and royalties to family and friends, the outlet reported.

Louie Anderson had faced multiple health problems in his later years, including obesity leading to heart attack and bypass surgery, Lisa told the court. The comedian was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2013 and treated prostate cancer in 2020.

Lisa said Louie called for a family reunion in Florida after one of his shows, at which point he told her he wanted her to travel to California because he was suspected of having Hassan “stole from him.”

The comedian’s health deteriorated dramatically and he was unable to care for himself or walk. At the time, a number of family members offered to stay with him during the tumultuous time, Lisa told the court.

In the closing days of the strip last January, Lisa said she got a call from a friend who told her that Louie said he didn’t want her to “come out here” and that he would contact her if he wanted to. she ‘would come out’. .’

Anderson was featured at NYC’s Build Studios in June 2019

Anderson was seen at an event in 2016 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Lisa told the court: “Louie spoke with long hesitations between his words and it seemed as if he was being coached to say the words he uttered. This was strange because Louie had previously wanted Lisa to come out and lie down next to him on a new bed he wanted to buy. Louie and (I) had a special, loving bond all his life, calling each other every day, sometimes twice a day.’

As his health problems deteriorated towards the end, Louie was unable to speak while in the hospital because his “eyes were not closed, but he stared blankly ahead,” not recognizing any of his sisters, Lisa told the court.

Lisa told the court that a “first change” was made to Anderson’s trust on Jan. 12, four days before he died, saying he was “forced” to make while on his “deathbed.”

Anderson was seen in a selfie with fellow comics Bob Saget and Gilbert Gottfried. All three died within a three-month period earlier this year

The Comedy Store in LA put up a memorial to the late comic after his death in January

The change “significantly reduced the gifts” intended for his siblings from the previous design, Lisa told the court, adding that in one case, Abraham and Ahmos led a group of people to Anderson’s hospital with the request. to leave the room. After a while, Lisa said she heard “voices yelling and yelling at Louie telling him to sign some documents immediately.”

The signature was a “scribble,” as Anderson “was unable to hold a pen in his hand and write at the time,” Lisa told the court.

Included in the late filing was an accounting of Anderson’s financial portfolio showing that he earns approximately $120,000 annually minus commissions.

The initial trust considered Geisness — described as his “friend and lover” — a trustee of the estate, according to the outlet, and also awarded property to Abrahams’ ex-wife Christine E. Geisness. The other assets in the portfolio were forwarded to a sibling trust that consisted of a “significant number of intellectual properties” from his career as an entertainer. In the updated version, according to the outlet, Anderson’s siblings were no longer named as sole beneficiaries, while Abraham and Ahmos each got 30 percent.

Lisa told the court that Louie Anderson was forced to make the changes during a period when his “mental and physical condition had deteriorated so significantly that he was unable to withstand their undue influence,” and his phone was taken in an attempt. ‘to isolate him from his family.’

Anderson’s publicist said he died in a Las Vegas hospital due to complications from his battle with cancer.