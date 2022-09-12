WhatsNew2Day
Loud thunder from small storm in Oregon shakes Portland

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain

A single lightning strike from a minor storm in Oregon and the ensuing thunderbolt shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” coming from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.

The boom at 2:13 p.m. sparked social media posts asking if it was a thunderstorm or possibly a meteorite.

A lightning detector registered a single lightning strike at the same time the thunder was reported, Kranz said. It was a positively charged flash from cloud to ground with strong current that caused the unexpected bang.

How far was that lightning?

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Quote: Loud thunder from small storm Oregon shakes Portland (2022, Sept. 12) Retrieved Sept. 12, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-loud-thunder-small-oregon-storm.html

This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

