‘Loud house party’ before young woman allegedly set fire in Werribee South

Neighbors claim that a house party was taking place at the time.

Police spent Wednesday outside the property combing the area for answers.

Detectives believe the woman was set on fire following a property dispute.

A house party had continued into the evening when a young woman was doused with petrol and set on fire in the front yard of a Melbourne home.

The 32-year-old woman continues to live at The Alfred Hospital after receiving severe burns around 2am Wednesday morning.

Neighbors told Daily Mail Australia that while the party had been rowdy, noise had been kept to a minimum before all hell broke loose.

A young woman was left fighting for her life after she was found burning in the front yard of a Melbourne home following a dispute (pictured, emergency services on scene)

The woman, in her 30s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after receiving severe burns around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“The last I heard of anything was when my roommates left around 12 and the music was loud but definitely not blaring or anything,” a neighbor said.

You couldn’t hear it in the house.

The tragedy occurred outside terraced houses on Rivercoast Road in Werribee South, around 20 miles southwest of the CBD.

A man at the scene who identified himself as the woman’s brother said the victim had been in an argument with a man and another woman.

He said she had been trying to defuse the situation when she was doused with gasoline and set on fire. wyndham tv reports.

Two other people were slightly injured during the incident.

Victoria Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that a 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from Werribee South, were continuing to help them with inquiries.

A second woman has been released without charge.

Forensic officers combed the scene for clues Wednesday morning.

She was airlifted from a property on Rivercoast Road in Werribee South, around 20 miles southwest of the CBD, and taken to a hospital in Melbourne.

While Homicide Squad detectives attended the scene, the investigation is being led by the Arsonists and Explosives Squad.

Conflicting reports about how the incident occurred continue to circulate among the tight-knit community, with some suggesting that a noise complaint from neighbors may have sparked the dispute.

Others said that Daily Mail Australia police had indicated that it was a domestic dispute.

“However, we haven’t heard anything about a complaint or a fight,” a neighbor said.

Relatives of the injured woman, who hail from New Zealand, declined to comment and asked for privacy when contacted by Daily Mail Australia.

The victim is believed to have lived at the Werribee South property for the past three years.

Police remained at the crime scene late Wednesday, cordoning off the section of grass where the woman was allegedly set on fire.

A blue Esky could be seen next to a discarded glass bottle of Malibu rum.

Fire brigade detectives took a green shoe from the scene and bagged it as evidence.

Officers also took soil from where the fire ignited to investigate if any potential chemicals were used.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.