Louanne Ward: Are men REALLY intimidated by ‘successful’ women when dating?

Men have revealed how they really feel about dating a “successful” career woman — and the exact traits that make a woman intimidating.

In a discussion of the popular ‘She said, he said’ Men on Facebook pages agreed that a woman’s salary, career, height, appearance and attitude all contribute to how intimidating she is.

The post was started by relationship coach Louanne Ward, who asked if men were intimidated by successful women, and if not what other traits might make them intimidating.

She also called on women to share their own stories about being labeled “too intimidating” by potential lovers.

While some men admitted they wouldn’t date an intimidating woman for fear of “being second best,” others said they preferred the dominant traits.

‘No, just the opposite for me. A high achiever is a must. What’s intimidating are women who are violent or drink too much or use drugs,” one said.

“I don’t have time to fix all that. Women who are healthy, in good spirits can achieve as much as they want in my books and be as wild as they want in business, travel or adventure, just not violent or mentally unstable, otherwise no matter how much they have achieved it’s worth it worth nothing to me,’ said one man.

‘No! I live with one and it’s fantastic,” said another.

Another man said that as long as their partner was nice and there was chemistry, the rest would be irrelevant.

While others said they value successful women as long as they “respect” the boundaries of the relationship.

“As long as she’s respectful and doesn’t try to wear the pants, and still wants to be a woman, none of these make the first move, alpha women,” said one man.

“As long as she has time for her husband I don’t care,” added another.

Some admitted to only dating people from the same social circles.

Louanne asked if a woman who “earns more” than a man would be a problem for both parties

“Reading this post makes me think of my working class as a kind of guy. I know very few women who are considered highly successful in their chosen careers. And if I wasn’t good friends with them, most guys I know would be intimidated, even myself, maybe not open about it, but yeah, it’s kind of like being above your status,” he said.

One man said that one person’s dominance or level of success will only intimidate their partner if they are insecure about their own life.

“An obvious example is that a shorter man might feel intimidated by height (some shorter men won’t, because it’s a personal matter), but it’s not because a lady is taller,” he explained. .

“Length is not the problem, it is the impact on the other partner. The same goes for a woman who is richer or more successful in her career. These are all positive things that only become a problem if there is a certain amount of uncertainty on the part of the other party.

“I think I’m saying we shouldn’t even suggest that tall, successful, attractive, confident, etc. can ever be bad things. It could just be factors that don’t sit well with certain potential partners,” he added.

And he wasn’t alone.

“If we feel intimidated, that’s on us! If they make us feel intimidated, it’s them! Own what you’re worth, show them what you can bring to the table in addition to their financial status…if that’s not enough? Then they’re just not worth your time,” said one woman.

Women also weighed in on the debate, with many claiming to have been cast aside by potential suitors because they…

“A man once told me that I would be perfect if I left half my personality at home,” said one woman.

“This is so interesting to me because I used to get this a lot. The majority of nice, hardworking, respectful men told me they were intimidated. But the few dropkicks I dated, who I will definitely say hit, never acted intimidated or admitted it,” said another woman.

In a poll on Facebook, 65 percent of men admitted that a woman’s attitude made her intimidating, while 12 percent said beauty and financial success were the most intimidating.

Three percent of men said they had been harassed by a taller woman, while six percent said they had never been harassed by a woman.