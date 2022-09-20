Lou DiBella thinks Anthony Joshua is ‘cashing-out’ by fighting Tyson Fury

Promoter Lou DiBella has accused Anthony Joshua of “cashing out” of boxing if he next fights Tyson Fury.

Joshua’s management team, 258, confirmed last week that he had ‘accepted all terms’ to face Fury on December 3 after being offered the fight, despite losing his last two fights against Oleksandr Usyk.

DiBella believes Joshua has nothing to be ashamed of after losing to Usyk again last month, but feels taking on Fury on relatively short notice after back-to-back defeats suggests the Olympian gold medalist is more interested in the money rather than giving himself. the best chance to win.

Anthony Joshua has ‘accepted all terms’ to fight heavyweight contender Tyson Fury in December

Fury offered him the fight, despite Joshua losing his last two fights against Oleksandr Usyk

Promoter Lou DiBella believes Joshua will ‘cash out’ if he goes ahead with the Fury fight

‘Joshua didn’t fight badly against Usyk. He fought better than he fought [the first time]he just lost to a better boxer,’ Dibella shared seconds out.

‘If he were to win the fight and fight Fury, is it so outrageous that he lost the fight and he wants to fight Fury? None.

“But when you come out of that fight, two defeats in a row, rush to get to the end of the year, to fight Fury on Fury’s schedule, when you haven’t had the easiest stretch and you haven’t won a fight in for a while… it almost seems like a payoff to me.

“Like, you know, ‘Hey, this might be my last chance to take this fight ever.’

DiBella acknowledges Joshua fighting Fury remains the biggest fight to be made in Britain, but has admitted he prefers the duo to take on different opponents.

DiBella believes Joshua is not giving himself the best chance to win against Fury

DiBella has said Joshua-Fury wouldn’t be at the top of his wish list after Joshua lost to Usyk twice

‘I’m sure there will be massive money in that fight in the UK. I’m sure it’s a fight that will transcend boxing in the UK. So I get it as a business proposition.

‘I guess there’s nothing of the enormity of Fury and Joshua in the UK and everyone involved might just want to grab the money while there’s still a chance, right? There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s not the fight I most want to see’.

DiBella could hint that he would rather see Fury face Usyk instead of in an undisputed matchup with all the heavyweight titles on the line.

This appeared to be the most logical clash after Usyk beat Joshua in Saudi Arabia, but the Ukrainian has since confirmed that he does not want to fight again in 2022 so he can rest his body and spend time with his family. Fury has also previously claimed he wanted £500m to get in the ring with Usyk.

As a result, Fury now looks set for a domestic showdown with Joshua, while Usyk has revealed he would like to take on Deontay Wilder, who DiBella previously promoted, in his next fight if the American beats Robert Helenius next month.