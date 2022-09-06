Lotto winners Australia: Battler reveals incredible plans for money

<!–

A dad took home the ultimate prize on Father’s Day by winning $2 million in the TattsLotto draw.

The man, who hails from Hobart in Tasmania, was handed the winning first division entry by TattsLotto on Saturday.

He was enjoying Father’s Day with his family when he was approached by a The Lott official with the news that he had won.

The father reportedly reacted to the news: ‘Oh Jesus! Oh God! This is unreal! I’ll have to try to slow down a bit.’

‘I can not believe it. It’s just great! It puts my head in it. It’s a bit of a shock to the system.’

He revealed to The Lott that he had “played the same songs” every week before his win for “decades”.

‘I don’t even remember why I chose those songs. I’ve won other awards along the way, but nothing like this!

When asked what he would do with the money, the Tasmanian resident said he would first ‘help’ his children and then ‘maybe on holiday in Australia’.

The man’s 12-match winning marked entry was purchased from Sorell Lucky Agency, 31 Gordon Street, Sorell.

Sorell Lucky Agency executive Debbie O’Shea said she was celebrating her outlet with the sale of a winning first division ticket.

“I was amazed to see that we had sold a winning entry from the first division. To think we made someone a multimillionaire overnight!’ she exclaimed.

“I’m sure our lucky winner will be beside himself with excitement.

“I’m not sure how many we’ve sold in total over the years, but we’ve sold two winning entries in the first division in the last 18 months, and we can’t wait to do it again.

“We would like to congratulate our newest winner. It’s just great!’

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4291 on September 3, 2022 were 10, 18, 39, 3, 21 and 6, while the additional numbers were 41 and 43.

Across Australia, there were 10 first division winning entries in the 4291 TattsLotto draw – five from Queensland, three from Victoria and one from Tasmania and Western Australia.

Lott’s Division 1 winning number has reached 300 so far this calendar year, including 123 won by Tatts customers.

In FY22, TattsLotto created 196 millionaires across Australia.

During this time, there were 324 Division 1 winnings in TattsLotto entries across Australia that together won more than $461.69 million.