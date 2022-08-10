Lottie Tomlinson welcomes first child with Lewis Burton

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lottie Tomlinson has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The 23-year-old influencer – whose brother is singer Louis Tomlinson – announced the news in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday evening.

Alongside a photo of the newborn she posted to her Instagram Stories, she wrote “dreams come true,” tagging Lewis, while a message from her sister Phoebe confirmed that the couple had welcomed a baby boy.

New arrival: Lottie Tomlinson welcomed her first child with boyfriend Lewis Burton and announced the happy news Wednesday night in a sweet Instagram post

The black and white photo the new mom shared showed Lottie and Lewis’ baby snuggling in a towel after birth.

Lottie also posted a photo shared by her sister Phoebe of Lottie being pregnant, with the words ‘I’m so proud of you. He is perfect. love you both.’

Lottie’s younger sister Daisy also shared a proud aunt post when she posted a photo of her brother Louis’ son Freddie, six, and Lottie’s newborn baby and gushed “wow wow wow I have two beautiful nephews.”

In love: Lottie announced in February that she was expecting her first child with a sweet Instagram post showing Lewis’s hand covering her tummy

Aunt: Lottie also posted a photo shared by her sister Phoebe of Lottie being pregnant with the words ‘I’m so proud of you. He is perfect. love you both’

Family: Lottie’s sister Daisy also shared a proud auntie post when she posted a photo of her brother Louis’ son Freddie, six, and Lottie’s newborn baby and gushed ‘wow I have two beautiful nephews’

Lottie announced in February that she was expecting her first child with an Instagram post.

In the photos, Lottie wore a white crop top and matching robe, posing with Lewis’ hand covering her stomach.

Lottie and former tennis player Lewis would see each other in July 2020.

The pair are said to have bonded over the grief of the loss of their respective loved ones.

Family: Lottie’s brother is former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson (pictured together on a night out)

She sadly lost her mother and sister in recent years and Lewis lost Caroline Flack in February 2020.

Lottie’s sister Félicité, 18, died of an accidental drug overdose, three years after the death of her mother Johannah, who died of cancer.

It’s clear that Lottie got to know Lewis better at a house party in May 2020 hosted by Caroline’s close friend Lou Teasdale, 36, who was being held to mark three months since her tragic passing.

In late July of that year, a source told MailOnline exclusively: “Lewis and Lottie became close after spending time together at a party at Lou’s house.

They have been meeting in secret for weeks, but their newfound friendship has not gone unnoticed by mutual friends.

“Not all of Caroline’s friends are happy with how the situation appears to be developing, but they can understand that both Lottie and Lewis have been there for each other as a shoulder to cry on.”

Family: Lottie and Lewis are said to have bonded over the grief of the loss of their respective loved ones. Lottie has lost her mother Johannah (front left) and sister Félicité (middle back row)

Caroline died by suicide at her London home, days before she was put on trial for assaulting Lewis, with whom she had been dating for just over six months.

The TV host was arrested in December for assault and charged with assaulting the model at her home in Islington.

Lewis dropped his charges against Caroline, but prosecutors pursued it and the couple was told not to be in touch.

After the inquest, Caroline was confirmed to have committed suicide after learning that she would certainly be prosecuted for assaulting her boyfriend, a coroner ruled.