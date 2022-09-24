Lottie Tomlinson shows off her post-partum figure

She welcomed her son Lucky just eight weeks ago with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

And Lottie Tomlinson showed off her post-partum figure as she posed in a black bodysuit in a new Instagram video posted to her grid on Saturday.

The 23-year-old influencer, the younger sister of former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, told how she slowly regained her confidence after turning 3.5 during her pregnancy.

The beauty shared how it had taken her two weeks to post the clip, but that she was now “feeling her best.”

She looked amazing in the one-piece that showed off her gorgeous curves and roomy assets while sporting her long blonde hair in a poker straight style.

Lottie said in her post while thrashing a fake tan: “Putting my postpartum body there! It’s taken me over 2 weeks to post this but it’s real and I want to show people how to give myself some confidence on my postpartum journey.

“Getting 3.5 stone during my pregnancy has really impacted my confidence so my self-care and tanning have been so important in making me feel my best and it gives me such a confidence boost.

“When the baby is asleep and I have some time to myself, I always prioritize my self-care because it makes me feel so much happier. I use my spray tan mister as it is the fastest way to get an even glow. It is completely safe for pregnancy and breastfeeding!’

It comes after Lottie recently looked back on motherhood and how she found birth in an Instagram post, describing it as “the most special experience of my life.”

She wrote: ‘I love being a mother. The first few days were tough, the emotions and hormones are a lot, I felt so protective and I was overwhelmed by the love.

“I didn’t want to let him go or go to sleep in case something happened to him. I’ve been feeling so much better for a few weeks now. It’s quite an adjustment to have had him in me for so long and now he’s of the world.’

Lottie announced the birth of her son on August 9 in a sweet Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of Lucky, she wrote “dreams come true,” while a message from her sister Phoebe confirmed that the couple had welcomed a baby boy.

The black and white photo shared by the new mother showed Lottie and Lewis’ baby lying in a towel after birth.

The influencer announced in February with an Instagram post that she was expecting her first child.

In the photos, Lottie wore a white crop top and matching robe, posing with Lewis’ hand covering her stomach.

Lottie and former tennis player Lewis confirmed their relationship in July 2020.