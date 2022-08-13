Lottie Tomlinson shares adorable snaps of herself and Lewis Burton rocking their newborn son

<!–

She welcomed her first child with boyfriend Lewis Burton on Wednesday.

And Lottie Tomlinson has shared a duo of adorable new black and white photos of herself and boyfriend Lewis Burton cradling their newborn son.

The 23-year-old influencer – whose brother is singer Louis Tomlinson – took to Instagram on Saturday to share another photo of herself gazing fondly at her son as she held him close.

Precious: Lottie Tomlinson has shared a duo of adorable new black and white photos of herself and boyfriend Lewis Burton cradling their newborn son

The new mom opted for comfort during her first few days of motherhood by donning a black tracksuit while her blonde locks were loose.

Lottie took the opportunity to thank her followers for their supportive comments, writing, “Thank you for all your lovely messages.”

Another image showed new dad Lewis, 30, fast asleep with the toddler on his bare chest.

That’s my boy: Another image showed new dad Lewis, 30, fast asleep with the toddler on his bare chest

Observing the sweet moment between father and son, Lottie simply wrote the photo: ‘Morning’ next to a heart emoji.

It comes days after Lottie shared a sweet photo of her sweetheart with their newborn baby boy in a baby carrier as they left the hospital on Thursday.

The model shared the image on her Instagram Story a day after giving birth.

Lewis watched him take his first steps in fatherhood in no time, holding the baby carrier in one hand and her hospital bag in the other.

Parents: It comes days after Lottie shared a sweet photo of her beauty with their newborn baby boy in a baby carrier as they left the hospital on Thursday

She obviously felt overwhelmed with happiness and loved the cute image of Lewis, captioning the post with a love heart and cute face emoji.

Blonde beauty Lottie announced the news that she had given birth on Wednesday night in a sweet Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of the newborn posted to her Instagram Stories, she wrote “dreams come true,” while a message from her sister Phoebe confirmed that the couple had welcomed a baby boy.

Happy news: Lottie welcomed her first child with boyfriend Lewis on Wednesday (pictured during her pregnancy earlier this summer)

The black and white photo shared by the new mother showed Lottie and Lewis’ baby lying in a towel after birth.

Lottie also posted a photo shared by her sister Phoebe of Lottie being pregnant, with the words ‘I’m so proud of you. He is perfect. love you both.’

New dad Lewis added a photo of his girlfriend to Instagram Stories to celebrate the birth of his son, writing: ‘Very proud of you, we’re both lucky to have you’ alongside a baby emoji.

Announcement: In addition to a photo of the newborn posted to her Instagram Stories, she wrote ‘dreams come true’

Aunt: On Wednesday, Lottie also reposted a photo that her sister Phoebe had shared showing her pregnant, with the words ‘I’m so proud of you. He is perfect. love you both’

Proud: New dad Lewis added a photo of his girlfriend to Instagram Stories, in honor of his son’s birth, as he wrote: ‘We’re both lucky to have you’ alongside a baby emoji

Lottie’s younger sister Daisy shared a proud auntie message when she posted a photo of her brother Louis’ son Freddie, six, and Lottie’s newborn baby and gushed “wow wow wow I have two beautiful nephews”.

Lottie announced in February that she was expecting her first child with an Instagram post.

In the photos, Lottie wore a white crop top and matching robe, posing with Lewis’ hand covering her stomach.

Lottie and former tennis player Lewis would see each other in July 2020.

The pair are said to have bonded over the grief of the loss of their respective loved ones.