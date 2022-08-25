Lottie Tomlinson finds out that her son Lucky has a touching connection to her late sister Félicité

<!–

She and her boyfriend Lewis Burton announced the birth of their son Lucky two weeks ago.

And in a touching twist of fate, Lottie Tomlinson has discovered that her new son has a connection to her late sister Félicité – with her name, which is of Latin origin, which actually means ‘happiness’.

The 23-year-old also shared how she feels about motherhood so far and described the birth as the “most special experience”.

The influencer is the sister of singer Louis Tomlinson, with the couple tragically losing their sister Félicité, who was 18 at the time, in 2019 – after an accidental overdose of cocaine, Xanax and Oxycodone.

Lottie shared the touching connection between her son and sister on Instagram on Wednesday and took to her Stories during a Q&A for fans.

When a follower asked if Félicité’s connection, meaning Lucky, was planned, Lottie wrote, “It’s just a coincidence, I had no idea.”

She also opened up about motherhood and how she found birth, declaring it “the most special experience of my life.”

‘I loved it, it was tough of course, but I thought it was really magical,’ said Lottie about the birth.

And candid about her hormones and experience since giving birth, the Tanologist founder described the first few days of motherhood as “tough” — admitting she was protective and overwhelmed.

Lottie explained: “I love being a mother. The first few days were tough, the emotions and hormones are a lot, I felt so protective and I was overwhelmed by the love. I didn’t want to let him go or go to sleep in case something happened to him.

“I’ve been feeling so much better for a few weeks now. It’s really a big adjustment to have him in me for so long and now he’s in the world,” she finished.

The new mom also shared a collection of sweet photos from Lucky’s first few weeks in the world, calling him “daddy’s doppelganger.”

While also confirming that more children would be on the cards for her and Lewis, she replied “Absolutely” when asked if she would like more in the future.

After the birth, new dad Lewis added a photo of his girlfriend to Instagram Stories to celebrate the birth of his son, writing: ‘Very proud of you, we’re both lucky to have you’ alongside a baby emoji.

Lottie and former tennis player Lewis would see each other in July 2020.

The pair are said to have bonded over the grief of the loss of their respective loved ones.

She sadly lost her mother Johannah to cancer in recent years, along with sister Félicité, while Lewis lost girlfriend Caroline Flack in February 2020.

It’s clear that Lottie got to know Lewis better at a house party in May 2020 hosted by Caroline’s close friend Lou Teasdale, 36, who was being held to mark three months since her tragic passing.