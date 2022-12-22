Lottie Tomlinson cosies up to beau Lewis Burton at Woodbury House gallery launch

<!–

Lottie Tomlinson looked classy as she hung out with boyfriend Lewis Burton at the launch of the Woodbury House gallery in Mayfair on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old influencer looked fabulous in a black satin mini dress that she paired with sky-high thigh-high boots.

She added a chic cropped black blazer over the number and lugged her belongings around in a small white bag.

Loved up: Lottie Tomlinson cut a classy figure as she joined boyfriend Lewis Burton at the Woodbury House gallery launch in Mayfair on Wednesday night

The beauty, who is the sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, straightened her long blonde locks as she posed with her tennis player beau, 30.

Lewis looked casual in a patterned beige jumper and black jeans that he paired with dark suede shoes.

Lottie was also joined by sister Daisy, 18, who stunned in a black halterneck backless mini dress and coordinated lace-up heels.

Hot: The 24-year-old influencer looked fabulous in a black satin mini dress which she paired with striking sky-high thigh-high boots

Phenomenal: Lottie was also joined by sister Daisy, 18, who stunned in a black halterneck backless mini dress and coordinated lace-up heels

Sensational: The sisters carried their belongings in chic white handbags as they posed for snaps together

Wearing a black leather jacket and a white purse, the beauty completed her evening outfit by straightening her dark brown locks.

Also in attendance was Love Island beauty Joanna Chimonides who flashed her toned midriff in a black cropped sweater and ripped wide-leg pants.

The reality star lifted her body in a pair of pointy heels and carried her belongings in a black bag.

The beauty styled her long blonde locks into loose waves as they flowed down her bust from a center parting.

sisters! Lottie wore a chic cropped black blazer over the track as she enjoyed a glass of bubbly at the celebratory event

Unbelievable: Also in attendance was Love Island beauty Joanna Chimonides who flashed her toned midriff in a black cropped sweater and ripped wide-leg pants

Gorgeous: TV presenter Ellie Phillips shone in a sparkling dress by Oh Hello Clothing

She applied a perfect makeup palette to show off her beauty as she posed for snaps at the celebratory event.

Lou Teasdale, 39, showed off her amazing figure in a dark crop top and black skinny PVC pants as she posed with boyfriend Lottie.

The stylish hair and makeup turned up the heat in a pair of chunky ankle boots and added a long wool coat over the outfit.

Guests were treated to a surprise performance by Professor Green, who looked good in an all-black ensemble that he paired with a patterned jacket.

Fun times: The GB News showbiz presenter Ellie posed for a smiley snap with Star Wars Andor actor David Cheung

Dressed to impress: Lou Teasdale, 39, showed off her amazing figure in a dark crop top and black skinny PVC pants as she posed with boyfriend Lottie (center) and Joanna (right)