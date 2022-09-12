Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton treat newborn son Lucky to a day out in London

<!–

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton’s newborn son made his first public appearance on Sunday as the family enjoyed a day out in central London.

The couple, who confirmed the birth of son Lucky in August, went on a shopping trip in the capital, with Lottie visiting a Covent Garden salon.

The 23-year-old influencer spent six and a half hours at the address, treating herself to a pampering session while former tennis player Lewis, 30, enjoyed some quality time alone with his son.

Make way: Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton’s newborn son made his first public appearance on Sunday as the family enjoyed a day out in central London

Lottie, the younger sister of former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, was eventually reunited with Lewis and Lucky before leaving the salon with her child tucked away safely in his stroller.

The influencer recently reflected on motherhood and how she found childbirth in an Instagram post, describing it as “the most special experience of my life.”

She wrote: ‘I love being a mother. The first few days were tough, the emotions and hormones are a lot, I felt so protective and I was overwhelmed by the love.

My Boy: Lewis was seen rocking his son while the family went shopping for a weekend in Covent Garden

Got you: The proud dad enjoyed some quality time with his son while Lottie visited a local hair and beauty salon

“I didn’t want to let him go or go to sleep in case something happened to him. I’ve been feeling so much better for a few weeks now. It’s quite an adjustment to have had him in me for so long and now he’s of the world.’

Lottie originally announced the birth of her son in a sweet Instagram post on August 9.

She wrote “dreams come true” alongside a photo of Lucky, while a message from her sister Phoebe confirmed that the couple had welcomed a baby boy.

She’s Free: Lottie was eventually reunited with Lewis and Lucky before leaving the salon with her child safely tucked away in his stroller

Let’s go: Lottie and Lewis were seen loading Lucky’s pram into a waiting people carrier after their day out in London on Sunday

Happy news: Lottie originally announced her son’s birth in a sweet Instagram post on August 9

The black and white photo shared by the new mother showed Lottie and Lewis’ baby lying in a towel after birth.

Lottie also posted a photo shared by her sister Phoebe of Lottie being pregnant, with the words ‘I’m so proud of you. He is perfect. love you both.’

New dad Lewis added a photo of his girlfriend to Instagram Stories to celebrate the birth of his son, writing: ‘Very proud of you, we’re both lucky to have you’ alongside a baby emoji.

Calm: Lewis looked relaxed in a casual windbreaker and Baker Boy cap on his latest outing

Quality time: The former tennis player spent time alone with Lucky, his only child, while his girlfriend let her do her hair

Joint effort: The couple made sure their son was safely loaded in the back of their cabin before they left

Lottie’s younger sister Daisy shared a proud auntie message when she posted a photo of her brother Louis’ son Freddie, six, and Lottie’s newborn baby and gushed “wow wow wow I have two beautiful nephews”.

The influencer announced in February with an Instagram post that she was expecting her first child.

In the photos, Lottie wore a white crop top and matching robe, posing with Lewis’ hand covering her stomach.

Lottie and former tennis player Lewis confirmed their relationship in July 2020.

That’s it: Lewis was seen leading the stroller to the rear of the vehicle while it was stationary on the curb

Casual: Lottie wore a smart leather jacket and generously cut black trousers during her last London performance