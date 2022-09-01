Lottie Moss says she has been forced to return to London due to visa issues after moving to LA

Lottie Moss has revealed she was forced to return to London due to problems with her visa after trying to move to California earlier this year.

Kate Moss’ sister, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday to describe her visa issues as part of a question-and-answer session with her 541,000 followers.

She shared her hopes that she would move back to Los Angeles “very soon”, explaining that she is back in London while officials are sorting out her visa application.

Back in the UK: Lottie Moss has revealed she was forced to return to London due to visa issues, after trying to move to California earlier this year

Earlier this year, Lottie revealed that she planned to move to LA to produce OnlyFans content and later moved to the US to take part in a series of spirited shoots.

But she has since returned to London and Lottie has now revealed that she did so because her US visa application is still pending.

In response to a fan asking her when she will return to LA, Lottie said, “Hopefully very, very soon. I’m just waiting for my visa situation, which will last forever.’

Elsewhere in the Instagram Q&A session, Lottie said she is currently the “happiest” she’s ever been, as she said she spent time with her family.

Moving out: She shared her hopes she’ll move back to Los Angeles ‘very soon’ as she admitted she’s back in London as officials sort out her visa application

Struggles: Kate Moss’s sister, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday to describe her visa issues as part of a question-and-answer session with her 541,000 followers

“I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been — ever. Just spending a lot of time with family, working, but just doing projects that I really enjoy,” she said.

Speaking about her decision to join OnlyFans, Lottie also revealed that she decided to produce spicy content because she decided she didn’t want to be a model.

She said: ‘I’ve never really wanted to be a model, so I got away from that and did OnlyFans. But it was really fun.’

Lottie also opened up about her dating life, after she was reportedly dating American music producer Cody Colacino earlier this year.

Raunchy: Earlier this year, Lottie revealed that she planned to move to LA to produce OnlyFans content and later moved to the US to participate in a series of spirited shoots

Cheers: Elsewhere in the Instagram Q&A session, Lottie said she is currently the ‘happiest’ she’s ever been, as she said she spent time with her family

Suggesting she might be single now, Lottie said of her attraction to men: “My tastes are constantly changing. I usually went for skinny, tattooed guys, but I’ll get over that – hopefully.’

She also dismissed rumors that she is dating her friend and adult content model Mia Malkova after the pair shot very raunchy content together.

When asked if she was going out with Mia, Lottie said, “No, unfortunately she’s not my girlfriend, I’d like to. But I love her – she’s the best.’

Her latest comments come after Lottie said earlier this year that London is “not for me” when she shared her plans to move to LA.

Racy: Speaking about her decision to join OnlyFans, Lottie also revealed that she decided to produce spicy content because she decided she didn’t want to be a model

In March she said: ‘I need to be cheered up. I’m very busy at the moment. I’m moving to LA soon – in two weeks.

“I’m moving to get more content. There are many more people who do OnlyFans. London just isn’t for me.

“I’m moving with Megan Barton Hanson and we’re going to live in the same apartment and film together. It’s getting so hot.’

Elsewhere, Lottie recently claimed that she was given alcohol and drugs to get through model shoots.

To date? Lottie also opened up about her dating life, suggesting she was single, after reportedly dating American music producer Cody Colacino earlier this year.

She said she thought taking drugs was “normal” in the modeling industry, as she claimed she was given drugs when she was “exhausted” at events.

Lottie claimed she didn’t feel like people “cared about her “well-being.”

Talking about drug use in the industry, Lottie told the call her daddy podcast: ‘I guess I just thought it was normal and going to these events and parties and I was exhausted, that was the only way I could get through it.

“A lot of times I showed up to set and I wouldn’t be happy and I didn’t want to do it, I cried my eyes out and they said ‘we’ll just give you some drugs’, you can have a drink and then you’ll be fine good’.

Candid: Elsewhere, Lottie recently claimed she was given alcohol and drugs to get through model shoots

“It was a lot like that, ‘oh you’re going to do this shoot whether you’re sober or not. It is going to happen’.’

Lottie, who recently sought treatment for a month for mental health problems and cocaine addiction, said drug use “shouldn’t be normal” in the “celebrity or fashion industry.”

Speaking about an incident when she became upset while working, she added: “I was at an event in Rome and I cried my eyes out at the hotel and I put makeup on my tears, it was bad.”