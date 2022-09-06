Lottie Moss reveals she’s ‘having a time out from life’ after moving into her mum and dad’s home

<!–

Lottie Moss has moved back in with her parents while she was treating an undisclosed mental health problem – months after going to rehab in the United States.

The half-sister of runway veteran Kate Moss lived in Los Angeles, but returned to the UK in August after her visa expired.

Lottie, 24, has since moved in with parents Inger Solnordal and Peter Moss, Kate’s father through his first marriage to Linda Shepherd, at their Cotswold home, while focusing on her mental wellbeing.

On Monday night, she wrote on Twitter: ‘I stayed with my parents to have some time out from life – it turns out I really needed it!

“I started modeling when I was about 16 years old and it really had negative effects on my mental health and the number of parties with free drinks I attended didn’t help either!”

The model, who earns an income through the subscription site OnlyFans, also claimed that she had already started taking advantage of being closer to her loved ones.

Getting well: The model, who earns an income through the subscription-only site, OnlyFans, also claimed that she had already started taking advantage of being closer to her loved ones

Concern: Lottie currently lives with parents Inger Solnordal and Peter Moss, Kate’s father through his first marriage to Linda Shepherd

She added: “[But] I really think I’m on my way to a much happier, more fulfilled life because now I’m doing things for myself and for years I was told I wasn’t good enough, it’s really so refreshing to see how many people really support me. ‘

In February, Lottie sought treatment for mental health and substance abuse at an unnamed facility in the United States — but was still able to share content on social media.

Referring to HBO’s new series Euphoria — which focuses on a group of drug-addicted high school students — Lottie told fans, “I think I took euphoria too literally, guys.”

Racy: The model currently earns an income through the OnlyFans site, for subscriptions only

The lighthearted post was one of several shared by the model during her time in rehab, prompting a mixed response from followers.

Lottie recently claimed that she was given alcohol and drugs to get through model shoots.

She said she was led to believe that drug use was “normal” in the industry and claimed she was given drugs to use when she was “exhausted” at events.

Candid: In February, Lottie sought treatment for mental health and substance abuse problems at an unnamed facility in the United States

Speaking of drug use in the industry, Lottie said in the podcast Call Her Daddy, “I think I just thought it was normal and I went to these events and parties and I was exhausted, that was the only way I could get through it.

“A lot of times I showed up to set and I wouldn’t be happy and I didn’t want to do it, I cried my eyes out and they said ‘We’ll just give you some drugs, you can have a drink and you’ll be fine “

“It was a lot like that, ‘oh you’re going to do this shoot whether you’re sober or not. It is going to happen’.’