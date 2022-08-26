Lottie Moss puts on a VERY leggy display in an orange mini dress

<!–

Lottie Moss and YouTuber Mike Majlak were spotted together leaving the Sumosan Twiga restaurant in Knightsbridge, London.

The model, 24, was very elongated in an orange knitted mini dress, paired with a matching leather jacket.

She increased her height in a pair of black strappy heels as she stepped out of the venue after enjoying a sumptuous meal with her boyfriend.

Lottie carried a small Prada bag with diamonds and decorated with ornate gold jewelry.

She wore a bronzed makeup palette with a nude lip and straightened her blonde locks.

Meanwhile, Mike, 37, cut a casual figure in a black t-shirt, jeans and a pair of stylish sneakers.

The internet sensation has more than 2.65 million subscribers on YouTube and co-hosts the Impulsive Podcast with Logan Paul.

It comes after Lottie recently claimed she was given alcohol and drugs to get through modeling shoots.

She said she thought taking drugs was “normal” in the modeling industry, as she claimed she was given drugs when she was “exhausted” at events.

Lottie claimed she didn’t feel like people “cared about her “well-being.”

Talking about drug use in the industry, Lottie told the call her daddy podcast: ‘I guess I just thought it was normal and going to these events and parties and I was exhausted, that was the only way I could get through it.

“A lot of times I showed up to set and I wouldn’t be happy and I didn’t want to do it, I cried my eyes out and they said ‘we’ll just give you some drugs’, you can have a drink and then you’ll be fine good’.

“It was a lot like that, ‘oh you’re going to do this shoot whether you’re sober or not. It is going to happen’.’

Lottie, who recently sought treatment for a month for mental health problems and cocaine addiction, said drug use “shouldn’t be normal” in the “celebrity or fashion industry.”

Speaking about an incident when she became upset while working, she added: “I was at an event in Rome and I cried my eyes out in the hotel and I put makeup on my tears, it was bad.