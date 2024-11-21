Lottie Moss looks glamorous in an ankle-length fur coat as she enjoys a star-studded evening at Winter Wonderland

Lottie Moss brought some old school glamor as she enjoyed a night out at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, London, on Wednesday.

The model, 26, cut a chic figure while wearing an ankle-length red fur coat on the opening night of the festive event.

Lottie bundled up against the cold and put on a black zip-up jacket, tights, and a long black scarf under her oversized coat.

The blonde beauty added a pair of chunky boots and opted for minimal makeup and jewelry.

The star was bundled up for the event, marking a contrast to her saucy Onlyfans, which she says she plans to close after she “matures.”

And the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss was joined by Perrie Edwards, Made In Chelsea star Vogue Williams, TV presenter Stacey Solomon and Jamie and Rebekah Vardy.

Lottie chose to cover up the event after announcing last month that she is “quitting Onlyfans” because she has now become a woman and is more mature.

Perrie stunned as she wrapped herself in a long white fur coat which she layered over a stylish turtleneck and matching bucket hat.

Meanwhile, Vogue Williams snuggled up to her husband Spencer Matthews as they smiled for photos on the red carpet.

Vogue looked amazing in a pink sweater and jeans which she paired with a long pink coat, matching hat and black boots.

Spencer rocked a beige jacket over a white sweater and blue jeans as she gave a thumbs up to the cameras.

Rebekah Vardy was all smiles as she enjoyed a family night out with her husband Jamie and their four children.

The WAG, 42, who has been sharing her thoughts on the I’m A Celeb stars for The Sun, initially taking aim at her Wagatha Christie rival Coleen Rooney, with whom she was locked in a notorious 2022 defamation trial , seemed fine. spirits during the festive event.

Stacey Solomon kept comfortable in a gray ribbed lounge set which she paired with a long coat and tan UGG boots.

Meanwhile, Princess Andre looked incredible in a black puffer jacket and leggings as she smiled for photos.

Perrie Edwards braved the cold in an all-white outfit while attending the star-studded opening night of Winter Wonderland.

The Little Mix star was joined at the event by glamorous former Made In Chelsea star Vogue Williams and TV presenter Stacey Solomon.

Combing her long blonde tresses into curls, the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price opted for a white winter hat and matching long scarf.

Lottie covered up the event after announcing last month that she would be “quitting OnlyFans” after previously claiming she could earn £30,000 a month on the X-rated subscription site.

The model said that she is now “becoming a woman” and that she no longer stops posting spicy content.

Speaking at the rejuvenation of Karaoke Box in Smithfield, London, Lottie exclusively told MailOnline that she would like to focus on other projects.

She said: “I think I’ll eventually leave Onlyfans, not for anyone, but I’m getting over it.” I’m becoming a woman, when I’m done, I’m done.

“I’ll probably focus on my Podcast and TV.”

Earlier this year, Lottie was rushed to hospital after taking high doses of Ozempic and became seriously ill, suffering seizures and severe dehydration after taking the drug when she weighed around 60kg – just 9 stone.

The blonde beauty confirmed to MailOnline that she is “much better now” after being hospitalized for taking the drug intended to treat the obese or diabetic and which has suffered a global shortage.

Rebekah Vardy shares Sofia, Finley, aged seven and 10, with Jamie, as well as Megan and Taylor, from previous relationships. Rebekah is also stepmother to 11-year-old Ella, Jamie’s daughter from a previous relationship with Emma Daggett.

Lottie, who was given the medication by a friend, admitted she doesn’t regret taking it but was “shocked” and “scared” after taking it.

She said: ‘It was a huge shock. I was scared. No, I don’t regret it, I think it’s all a learning lesson, but from now on I’ll exercise and eat well.’

Lottie continued: ‘I wasn’t in it for long, a few weeks. I have no side effects, nothing now. I’m glad I’m better.’

When asked if she feels comfortable in her own skin now, the TV personality added: ‘Definitely. You have to love yourself and then everything else will fall into place.’

Lottie signed with Storm Management when she was only 14 years old and dedicated herself to modeling, but decided to leave photoshoots for Onlyfans in 2021.