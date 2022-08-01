Lottie Moss flaunts her figure in a daring swimsuit before dancing provocatively with Sahara Ray

She is no stranger to showcasing her incredible physique on her social media pages.

And Lottie Moss was at it again on Sunday as she showed off her figure in a bold black floral swimsuit as she posed seductively for another Instagram photo.

The model, 24, then turned up the heat when she also shared a video of her provocatively dancing a storm with her bikini-clad best friend Sahara Ray.

Hot stuff: Lottie Moss was at it again on Sunday as she showed off her figure in a bold black floral swimsuit as she posed seductively for another Instagram photo

In her photo, Lottie put on a sexy display in her swimsuit with a cut out back with flesh flashes.

The younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss arched her back and turned her head back as she soaked up the sun in a pool.

Then she stepped up a gear when she reunited with her boyfriend Sahara, 29, with the two showing off their moves as they danced seductively to Slayyyter’s song Gimme More.

The girls were in their element as they twirled and waved for the camera before suggestively dancing to each other.

Ooh I say! The model, 24, then turned up the heat while also sharing a video of her proactively dancing a storm with her bikini-clad best friend Sahara Ray

In her sizzling post, Lottie wrote: ‘This was one of the first swimsuits sahara_ray gave me and now we’re designing some together. ill.’

It comes after Lottie recently claimed she was given alcohol and drugs to get through modeling shoots.

She said she thought taking drugs was “normal” in the modeling industry, as she claimed she was given drugs when she was “exhausted” at events.

Lottie claimed she didn’t feel like people “cared about her “well-being.”

Talking about drug use in the industry, Lottie told the call her daddy podcast: ‘I think I just thought it was normal and going to these events and parties and I was exhausted, that was the only way to get through it.

Flaunt: Things then kicked into gear when she reunited with her boyfriend Sahara, with the two showing off their moves as they danced seductively to Slayyyter’s song Gimme More

“A lot of times I showed up to set and I wouldn’t be happy and I didn’t want to do it, I cried my eyes out and they said ‘We’ll just give you some drugs, you can have a drink and you’ll be fine “.

“It was very much like that, ‘oh you’re going to do this shoot whether you’re sober or not. It’s going to happen’.”

Lottie, who recently sought treatment for a month for mental health problems and cocaine addiction, said drug use “shouldn’t be normal” in the “celebrity or fashion industry.”

Speaking about an incident when she became upset while working, she added: “I was at an event in Rome and I cried my eyes out in the hotel and I put makeup on my tears, it was bad.

Racy: The girls were in their element as they twirled and waved for the camera before suggestively dancing to each other

“They were like ‘you only have to be downstairs for an hour’. I don’t think there were many people in that industry who cared about my well-being, I have to be real.”

Kate Moss’ younger sister also admitted that she felt pressured to be like her supermodel sibling.

Lottie claimed she had been told she needed to “lose weight” to become a model and said she felt insecure about her height, as she is six feet tall.

“They wanted me to be Kate Moss part two. I was told I had to lose weight,” she said.

“I was told by people in the industry that I had to lose weight to do modeling work.

Shocking: It comes after Lottie recently claimed she was given alcohol and drugs to get through model shoots

“There was a point during New York Fashion Week and they told me I had to get to a 23 inch waist and I think it was 34 hips or 32 hips, so – I was 18 – I worked until I got to that size .

“I ate one piece of toast a day. I got there and lo, I wasn’t tall enough.”

Lottie claimed that while the fashion industry is now “very body positive,” it wasn’t when she was a teenager and started modeling around 16.

She continued: ‘My sister is 1.75 meters tall, she is about to be tall enough, but for me I am 1.75 meters.

“I look back now and no wonder I had problems because I was forced to do these things and reach a certain weight and do that. I’m surprised I never developed an eating disorder from modeling.’

Lottie also said that while she is not “friends” with Kate, 48, she said her sister had supported her recent stint in rehab.

She said, “My sister and I have never been this close, so we never really talked about it until I was in rehab. She was amazing, she said, “I love you, you’re amazing”.’