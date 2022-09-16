Lottie Moss dons a pink distressed corset top and TINY hot pants at the Dreaming Eli show

Lottie Moss put on a very spirited display when she attended Italian designer Elisa Trombatore’s Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week on Friday.

The model, 24, left little to the imagination in a light pink worn corset top which she paired with a pair of small matching hot pants.

She continued her look in torn white lace stockings, which she wore under silk trousers that covered her heels and had distinct cutouts.

Kate Moss’ half sister showcased her collection of tattoos as she posed for the camera a sultry storm while wearing accessories with a beaded necklace.

The influencer wore her curly blonde locks in a bun while allowing a selection of loose strands to frame her face as she posed with Elisa and singer Blithe Saxon.

It comes after Lottie reveals she’s moved into her parents’ Cotswolds home to focus on her mental health.

She moved back in with her parents earlier this month while treating an undisclosed mental health problem — shortly after going to rehab in the United States.

Lottie lived in Los Angeles but returned to the UK in August after her visa expired.

She has since moved in with parents Inger Solnordal and Peter Moss, Kate’s father through his first marriage to Linda Shepherd, at their Cotswolds home, while focusing on her mental well-being.

She wrote on Twitter earlier this month: ‘I was staying at my parents’ house and had a time out from life – it turns out I really needed it!

“I started modeling when I was about 16 years old and it really had negative effects on my mental health and the number of parties with free drinks I attended didn’t help either!”

The model, who earns an income through the subscription site OnlyFans, also claimed that she had already started taking advantage of being closer to her loved ones.

She added: “[But] I really think I’m on my way to a much happier, more fulfilled life because now I’m doing things for myself and for years I was told I wasn’t good enough, it’s really so refreshing to see how many people really support me. ‘

In February, Lottie sought treatment for mental health and substance abuse at an unnamed facility in the United States — but was still able to share content on social media.

Referring to HBO’s new series Euphoria — which focuses on a group of drug-addicted high school students — Lottie told fans, “I think I took euphoria too literally, guys.”

The lighthearted post was one of several shared by the model during her time in rehab, prompting a mixed response from followers.

Lottie recently claimed that she was given alcohol and drugs to get through model shoots.

She said she was led to believe drug use was “normal” in the industry and claimed she was given resources to use when she was “exhausted” at events.

Speaking of drug use in the industry, Lottie said in the podcast Call Her Daddy, “I think I just thought it was normal and I went to these events and parties and I was exhausted, that was the only way I could get through it.

“A lot of times I would show up to settle down and I wouldn’t be happy and I didn’t want to do it, I cried my eyes out and they said ‘We’ll just give you some drugs, you can have a drink and you’ll be fine’

“It was very much like, ‘oh you’re going to do this shoot whether you’re sober or not. It is going to happen’.’