Lottie Moss admits she was ‘traumatised’ after being body-shamed as a model

Lottie Moss has revealed that she was left “traumatized” after being shamed on set during her early years as a model.

In a candid new piece for Glamorthe model, 24, admitted that her agents made fun of her whenever she ate on set or at castings, and was even told she would have to slim down to a 23-inch waist to walk the catwalk.

Lottie, who admitted to being “lucky” not to have developed an eating disorder, admitted that she looks “very underweight” when looking back at snaps from her runway shows.

In her piece, Lottie explained that when she first signed with her modeling agency, she was told she needed a personal trainer.

She added, “As Fashion Week approached, they told me to get a 23-inch waist and 30-inch hips if I had any hope of walking the runway. I am 1.55 meters tall.

“Whenever I ate on set or at castings, my agents would laugh at me. They’d say, “Here’s another ham and cheese sandwich, girl,” or, “She’s got another ham and cheese sandwich!” And I just laughed along.

“I didn’t realize then how traumatizing it was as a young girl; all the things they said to me. I was incredibly lucky that I didn’t develop an eating disorder.”

Lottie added that she managed to slim down to a 23-inch waist, but now realizes it was “not healthy,” blaming it as the start of “a lot of trouble” for her.

The star further admitted that she would accept modeling jobs she didn’t want to do, under pressure from her agents, and after falling into a deep depression, she suffered a nervous breakdown in April 2021.

Lottie then revealed that after moving to Los Angeles, she started posing for racy snaps on OnlyFans, but still numbed her anxiety with drugs and alcohol, and eventually entered rehab in February.

Lottie claimed earlier this year that her cocaine rehab was the “best thing ever” for her mental health.

Kate Moss’s half-sister explained Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast how she had hidden her battle with depression for months before her mother Inger and her best friend encouraged her to seek professional help at the center as well.

“I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning. I quit modeling; I did some OnlyFans, but not really. I didn’t recognize myself,” she said.

“I had never talked about my true feelings about things. You need to tell people how you feel, whether it’s your therapist, your parents, or your friends.

“Talking about things you’ve been through is so important because if you don’t, you can’t heal from it, you’ll never get over it, it just rots in your brain. And then you start blaming yourself for things. It’s a poison.’