Lottery liar accused of telling family and friends he is winner of £171m EuroMillions jackpot

A lottery liar has been accused of telling family and friends he was the secret winner of a £171m EuroMillions jackpot but actually made it all up as Lotto bosses have confirmed his claim is “fishy “.

Rob Strain, 33, from Newcastle, claimed he had won the money shortly after the September 23 draw and said he wanted to hide it in text messages to family and friends.

The 33-year-old was delighted at his local shop and reportedly said he was the winner of the third-biggest lottery prize ever.

Strain, a roofer who was out of work after losing his job during the pandemic, is accused of boasting in snaps that he was looking at big new homes.

And in more claims about his ‘luxury’ lifestyle, he allegedly told people he was shopping for fancy cars and looking for private security.

The fantast’s tales soon caught his estate in Newcastle.

But the ruse began to unravel and people became suspicious when they discovered that the ‘millionaire’ and his girlfriend were borrowing money.

Lottery company Camelot confirmed the 33-year-old’s jackpot story was ‘fished’.

This is because winners can get the money quickly once the ticket is validated.

They said a ticket holder in the UK had scooped up and demanded the money.

A spokesman said: ‘It is very unusual to behave in this way. Most people would just sit in shock and start planning their future instead of shouting it from the rooftops.’

Those taken in by his alleged lies have been devastated, including one man who said he thought he was giving the couple a helping hand when he loaned them money.

The man, who runs his own business, added that the incident has left him feeling physically ill and as if he has been ‘bent over a barrel’.

A family source said Sun: ‘Some people have fallen for his story and given him money, but most of us know that he has been misled and that it is all a lie and that he is on his way.

‘He has been to see three mansions, including one for £3.9 million. He said it wasn’t his cup of tea and had to think about it. Pull the other one! He also bragged about shopping for Bentleys.’

They said their suspicions that he was a fake were raised when he asked a woman in the shop for a favor who lent her caravan for two weeks to hide out.

The source said that’s not something a lottery winner does.

The 33-year-old’s alleged fake lottery win comes after he previously told Chronicle Live about losing his £2,000 a month job due to Covid.

He told the paper he was on Universal Credit which did not come through.

Strain claimed the DWP told him to go to a food bank if he was hungry during the August bank holiday last year.

MailOnline contacted Strain for comment.