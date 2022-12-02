Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Lots of firms still don’t really seem to be fully backing hybrid working
Tech

Lots of firms still don’t really seem to be fully backing hybrid working

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Lots of firms still don't really seem to be fully backing hybrid working

New research from VMWare suggests that many employers are less than enthusiastic about hybrid working, despite numerous studies suggesting that working from home could have a positive effect on productivity.

The companies report (opens in new tab)“The Distributed Work Dilemma: When Innovation and Job Satisfaction Compete,” surveyed 5,300 HR and IT decision makers and employee-level respondents from countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

AMD Ryzen 7700 CPUs are set to be...

Hackers can access your personal information and steal...

Pro-Ject’s stylish white turntable transports me back to...

Pelican Protector Sticker Mount Case For AirTag Review

The Download: circumventing China’s firewall, and using AI...

This digital bundle gives the gift of unlimited...

Meet the Slovenian fitness tracker that won the...

Chinese EV manufacturers report falling November sales as...

Realme GT 3: What we want to see

Sonic Frontiers delivers a delicious taste of the...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More