Lost golden retriever reunites with family three months after running from car crash

Colorado police have reunited a family with his lost golden retriever after he accidentally discovered the animal during a drone training session Sunday.

Farah, who had run away from a car accident three months earlier, was found by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in the area she had last seen in Colorado Springs.

Police were able to find Farah quickly thanks to the drone’s infrared camera, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “A short time later, Farah was reunited with her family.

“She is safely on her way home and the team (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) has been able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone.”

Farah’s owner, Taylor Salazar, told… KRDO that the family had adopted the golden retriever “to brighten up our household” after Salazar’s late husband, Fili, was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

A Fremont County Sheriff’s Office coordinator was aware of Farah’s story and notified Salazar of the department’s drone training session, which was to be held in the area where Farah was last seen.

According to reports, Farah was caught on the drone’s infrared camera almost immediately after the training session started

Salazar and members of the Sheriff’s Office Unmanned Aircraft Systems team went to Farah, who was on the other side of a barbed wire fence, and Salazar lured her in with a piece of chicken.

Several photos of Farah had been taken in the months following her disappearance, although no local resident was able to save her.

“If they got too close, she’d run away and know where to go,” Salazar said. “She was hiding.”

Salazar added that she had seen surveillance footage of Farah’s drinking water at a nearby farm near the area where she was rescued.

A dispatcher at the sheriff’s office knew Farah’s story and invited Salazar to the drone training session in hopes of saving the dog.

“She stuck her head through the barbed wire fence and the next moment she was on my lap, and I was like, ‘I’ve got her,'” Salazar said.