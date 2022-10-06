Lost dog walks himself home FIVE MILES across Bristol after going missing as he chased squirrels

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A lost dog dubbed ‘wonder puppy’ walked five miles home by himself across a busy city while his owner searched for him.

Pip wandered off while chasing squirrels on a walk in Bristol with owner Libby Bowles, 47, on September 18.

While she spent 90 minutes looking for him in Leigh Woods, the pup took to the street and strolled all the way home, arriving 20 minutes before Mrs Bowles did.

He was caught on CCTV during his 4.6-mile walk home, which included a stroll over the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

To try to track him down Mrs. Bowles had taken to local lost and found groups. Locals posted updates and CCTV footage as he was seen traveling around town, including outside his old home, in the park and outside a local museum.

Pip wandered off while chasing squirrels on a walk in Bristol with owner Libby Bowles (left), 47, on September 18

Pip, dubbed the ‘wonder puppy’, walked five miles home by himself across the busy city of Bristol as his owner Ms Bowles searched for him

Pip, a pedenco, is a rabbit hunting dog rescued from Spain.

Now a therapy dog, he is well-known in Bristol for sitting in Mrs Bowles’s rucksack as she cycles around town.

Mrs Bowles said: ‘The thing is he’s very calm and composed unless there’s something fat to chase.

‘He’s run away before but he’s always come back so when he didn’t I was quite worried.

‘I spent an hour walking up and down our walking route looking for him and luckily ran into some friends who were walking around to the other side of the woods to see if they could find him. They actually saw him, but at the last moment he zipped away from them under a fence.’

Pip’s escape sparked a city-wide manhunt. He was caught on CCTV in several locations across the city, trotting along the pavement, oblivious to the search party.

Mrs Bowles said: ‘At first I thought, “How on earth is he going to cross Bristol alone?” But luckily Pip has a good nose – he often takes me to his dog friends’ houses on our walks.

‘The dog community in Bristol is great so I put him in one of the groups and I got constant updates on where he was seen. He walked back to our old flat, past Bristol museum, literally all over Bristol.

‘Eventually he was seen in the park near our house so I breathed a sigh of relief because I knew he should be able to get home from there.

‘I called our neighbors and they were all waiting for him when he came back. He trotted around the corner, apparently rather nonchalantly. He had all his canine friends and lots of treats waiting for him.’

Pip was caught on CCTV during his 4.6-mile walk home, which included a stroll over the Clifton Suspension Bridge (pictured in the background)

Pip once belonged to a hunter in Spain.

After being found on the street, he was rescued and adopted by Ms. Bowles, who works in sustainability education.

Pip is now a therapy dog ​​and is part of a program called Read2Dogs where children can read to him instead of adults to increase their reading skills.

Mrs Bowles said: ‘I used to be a primary school teacher and I think this is such a valuable exercise that it has a profound effect on confidence in the classroom.

‘I’m writing some books about Pip and his adventures so that children can read to Pip about all his exciting stories.’