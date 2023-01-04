Lost cow is rescued twice in 24 hours after getting bogged in a dam in Sydney’s west

<!–

A cow wandering in a shopping mall must be rescued for the second time.

The lost animal was first discovered on Tuesday evening in the Caddens Corner shopping area in western Sydney.

A NSW fire and rescue team was called in to capture the cow and worked with police to get it safely to a nearby paddock at Western Sydney University.

But the problems didn’t end there as the bovine got stuck in a dam overnight.

Fire and Rescue, university campus security and NSW Police made a second attempt to free the same cow, which was covered in mud up to its belly.

Firefighters lassoed a 38mm fire hose to help the cow out of the dam and into the care of university staff.

Unable to stand after his ordeal, the crews stayed with the cow until it recovered.

It remains in the care of the university – away from the dam.

Authorities are now trying to find the cow’s owner.