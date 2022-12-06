‘Lost a lot of sleep’: Near miss that could have sunk Sydney-Hobart rivals

“I slept a lot last night thinking about how close it was, but that’s racing and this is the stakes.” Winning told the story in response to Comanche’s irresistible favoritism for this year’s Sydney to Hobart. “We can’t get complacent, we can’t get comfortable because if we do, mistakes will happen,” he said. Skipper John Winning and crew of maxi-yacht Comanche celebrate winning Tuesday’s Big Boat Challenge. Credit: Jane Barrett “With two 100-footers weighing 30 tons each, we came within a meter of our two masts hitting at a very high rate. It could have been really bad, and I take full responsibility for how close it was.

“These are big, fast, dangerous boats with poor visibility and big, powerful sails. It takes very, very good sailors and experienced people to make it all come together and seem seamless. “If it’s not seamless, it’s a disaster. The people on one side thought the other side knew what they were saying, but the words didn’t come through because there were loud winches, engines, and five people yelling at once. “We had really bad communication on our boat and I, as skipper, raised my hand to say, ‘It has to be better than that’ and ‘I take responsibility’. It was a clear wake-up call.” LawConnect will be Comanche’s main challenger after consecutive second places this week ahead of Sydney to Hobart winner Black Jack 2021. Barring the near miss, LawConnect owner and skipper Christian Beck is quietly pleased with his crew’s progress as he returns to bridesmaid duties as the race gets under way on Boxing Day.