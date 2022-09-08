Losing her virginity! Phoebe Burgess gets her first tattoo alongside Imogen Anthony

Phoebe Burgess lost her tattoo virginity Wednesday night and got inked for the first time at an exclusive event in Sydney.

The 33-year-old influencer attended the CAMILLA x Robbie Williams Collaboration, along with MAFS star Cameron Merchant and Imogen Anthony.

Phoebe nervously sat down and prepared for her first tattoo, showing the artist the design she wanted over her phone – a dainty rose.

The single mother smiled as she rolled up the sleeve of her dress as the artist inspected the small piece.

He then drew the design on her forearm with a red highlighter.

Phoebe didn’t seem too frustrated when the tattoo gun pierced her skin.

The process was over in minutes as the podcast host sat back to show off a small fine line tattoo of a rose.

Phoebe turned heads overnight in a chic dress in a light pink and black Camilla button through dress, worth $900.

She paired the look with a chunky white belt and a pair of $1000 black knee-high stiletto boots that were also from Camilla.

She showed off her yellow and white gold Cartier love bracelets, both priced over $6,450.

Meanwhile, an already heavily tattooed Imogen Anthony sat in the pop-up salon adding another piece to her collection.

The former Big Brother star, who previously dated radio mogul Kyle Sandilands, took off her Camilla coat to get inked on the back of her left arm.

She looked confident as she chatted with other partygoers as the tattoo artist prepared her arm for the tiny design.

The 31-year-old model got the contour of a cowboy hat just above her ‘sad but real’ tattoo and looked very similar to the hats she wore in recent racy Instagram posts.

Phoebe’s bolder comes after she revealed she hasn’t had sex with anyone “in a very long time” following her split from husband Sam Burgess.

She admitted to being “high maintenance” in relationships, especially when it comes to texting a significant other.

Phoebe talked about her sex life as she talked to makeup artist Max Sorrento and sex coach Georgia Grace about polyamory and open relationships.

The mother of two, on her way to record the podcast, said she was embarrassed when someone heard her listening to Georgia’s podcast about sex and orgasms for “research.”

“I was listening to your podcast on the way in and heard Georgia’s voice blaring on the radio, and your voice said, ‘People don’t come to me to get tips for ten orgasms a day,'” Phoebe explained.

“And I was like, ‘It’s research!’ It was one of those moments where I thought, ‘why are we being so weird about sex?’

Laughing, she added: “I felt like saying, ‘It’s okay, I haven’t had an orgasm from anyone in a long time and it’s definitely not about me.'”

Phoebe called herself “high maintenance” when it comes to dating.

“I’m high maintenance, if someone was dating me, not someone hanging out with me, I’m very chill,” she said.

“But I’d like to know when I text, I get a text back. So how do you find time for the three of me?’ She asked Max, who has been in an open relationship.

Phoebe previously confessed on her podcast that after years of not dating, she emerged from her cocoon as a “horny butterfly.”

Phoebe’s ex-husband Sam, 33, appeared on the final season of SAS Australia, where he admitted infidelity to a woman in Melbourne in 2017.

The couple married in 2015 and broke up in late 2018 and resumed their relationship in early 2019.

They broke up permanently on October 2 of that year and later divorced. The former couple share daughter Poppy, four, and Billy, two.