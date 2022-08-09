Lose a STONE in Three Months by Eating All Your Meals Between 7am and 3pm, Study Says

According to a study, you can lose a stone in three months by eating all your meals between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Obese adults who ate within an eight-hour window lost an average of 14 pounds (6.3 kg) in 14 weeks, compared with 9 pounds (4 kg) in a control group who ate when they wanted.

Both cohorts were given expert advice on dieting and which foods to eat, and followed the same exercise regimen.

It suggests that limiting the amount of time we spend eating limits the amount of calories we typically consume, according to the researchers.

Fasted people in the study were found to consume the equivalent of a Mars bar less food per day compared to the non-fasted group.

Intermittent fasting has been a trendy diet favored by Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston, Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicole Kidman for years.

In addition to weight loss, the practice has been linked to longevity and a reduced risk of age-related diseases.

The study found that restricting food to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day helped obese dieters lose weight in 14 weeks compared to diet and exercise alone.

UK experts called the results encouraging but said more research needed to be done to see if the weight loss and health benefits seen could be sustained over the long term.

Obesity is a huge problem for both the US and the UK, with both countries facing rising health care bills for cancer, heart disease and other health problems associated with being overweight.

In the study, scientists at the University of Alabama took 90 obese adult Americans and put them on the same diet and exercise regimen.

What is Intermittent Fasting? Intermittent fasting involves alternating between days of fasting and days of normal eating. Intermittent fasting diets generally fall into two categories: time-restricted feeding, which limits eating times to 6-8 hours per day, also known as the 16:8 diet, and 5:2 intermittent fasting. The 16:8 diet is a form of intermittent fasting, also known as Time Restricted Eating. Followers of the eating plan fast for 16 hours a day and eat whatever they want in the remaining eight hours — usually between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. This may be more tolerable than the well-known 5:2 diet — where followers limit their calories to 500 to 600 a day for two days a week and then eat normally for the remaining five days. In addition to weight loss, 16:8 intermittent fasting is believed to improve blood sugar levels, boost brain function, and help us live longer. Many prefer to eat between noon and 8pm as this means they only need to fast overnight and skip breakfast, but can still have lunch and dinner along with a few snacks. When you eat, it’s best to choose healthy options such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. And drink water and unsweetened drinks. Disadvantages of the fasting plan can be that people spend too much time eating, leading to weight gain. It can also lead to digestive problems in the long run, as well as hunger, fatigue and weakness.

The study participants were mostly women (80 percent), had an average age of 43 years and had a body mass index (BMI) of 39.6.

For context, a BMI of 40 or higher is considered severely obese.

Both research groups received advice from a dietitian about following the special weight-loss diet, which they had to stick to six days a week.

They were also told to exercise for 75 to 150 minutes per week.

Those who fasted were also found to have healthier blood pressures and reported being happier than they were before starting the test.

Publish their findings in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine the authors said, ‘The effects of time-restricted eating early in the day were equivalent to reducing caloric intake by an additional 214 calories per day’.

Nearly half (41 percent) of the fasting group planned to continue the same eating routine now that the study was completed.

The authors said the study was limited because it looked primarily at women and relied on self-reporting to see if people followed diet and exercise plans.

Professor Naveed Sattar, an expert in metabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow who was not involved in the study, said: ‘This is interesting and encouraging, but it is a very small trial with short follow-up, so longer term trials on a years or more are needed to see if people can sustain this behavior and maintain all of the reported short-term benefits,” he said.

Professor Peter Hajek, a health behavior expert from Queen Mary University of London, said the study added to a body of work showing that fasting can help achieve short-term benefits.

“This small trial provides additional evidence that time-restricted eating can contribute to short-term (14 weeks) weight loss when combined with calorie restriction,” he said.

However, he added that there were still questions about the sustainability of the diet and called for larger studies.

“Time-restricted eating is an extremely simple and practical intervention that may be more manageable in the long run than most alternative methods,” he said.

“There is now a need for a really big trial of time-restricted eating on its own with long-term follow-up.”

The findings contradict a Chinese study on intermittent fasting, published in April, which found that the trendy diet plan was no more effective than: limit calorie intake.

Trendy fasting diets have been popular since the 2010s and have been adopted by various celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch.

In October 2019, Jennifer Aniston said she doesn’t eat breakfast and only consumes liquids in the morning, which allows her to eat until the last half of the day.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is also said to have used the 5:2 intermittent fasting method to shed the pounds as the lead character in the BBC drama Sherlock.

The NHS is warning against following ‘fad diets’ and exercise regimes as they are unlikely to work for long as these kinds of lifestyle changes cannot be sustained.

Instead, the NHS said people should make realistic changes to their diet and physical activity levels that result in a steady rate of weight loss until they reach a healthy BMI.

Having too much fat is considered one of Britain’s biggest and growing health problems, latest data shows 64 percent of adults are overweight.

In the US, an estimated 73.6 percent of adults are considered overweight or obese.

Being overweight or obese is known to increase the risk of at least 13 different cancers and cause other dangerous conditions, such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

Treating obesity and overweight related health problems is it is estimated that the NHS costs around £6.1 billion a year.