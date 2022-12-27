Los Gatos Wellness Center Brings Cryotherapy, IV Drip to the Bay Area

Whether you’re sweating out toxins in the infrared sauna or stepping into the gentle hyperbaric oxygen chamber, Los Gatos’ newest wellness center has you covered.

Restore Hyper Wellness, located at 15557 Union Ave., offers various services like cryotherapy and IV drips that were previously only available to professional athletes, to improve health and performance, said franchise owner Becky Keady.

The wellness center opened in September and is one of nearly 180 stores across the country. Keady said Los Gatos is the first of many places he plans to open in the Bay Area.

“We’re membership-based because there’s so much to do here, and the services, you want to repeat,” Keady said. “We always tell people, ‘If you’re working out every day, you’re working on your food, you’re working on your sleep, you should be working on your recovery with this too.'”

Keady said he chose to open his first franchise in Los Gatos because of his “increased awareness” of wellness.

Clients have access to services such as red light therapy, which is said to improve mood, and compression therapy, which reduces inflammation and supports the lymphatic system.

Nurse-administered IV drips are one of the most popular services, with clients coming in every week for a cocktail of vitamins B, C and D and other ingredients. Keady said Restore offers a “robust menu” of drops like Wonder Juice, Defender, and Myers Cocktail.

Reema Ghannoum, a registered nurse who works at Restore, said IVs are much more effective than taking vitamins by mouth because 100 percent of the nutrients are absorbed by the body through the bloodstream, but only 20 to 30 percent. % through the intestine.

The center also offers results-oriented clinical skin care services, such as the Hydrafacial, which uses equipment to cleanse, hydrate, and replenish the skin, and the Circadia Facial, which uses an exfoliating mask, oxygen treatment mask, and a moisturizing mask.

Esthetician Emily Mendence said she recommends her clients come in once a month for the best results.

“What we do here is not a luxury; it’s an investment in yourself and it’s necessary,” Mendence said.

Cryotherapy is a service geared toward optimizing sleep, challenging the signs of aging, and increasing overall energy. Customers enter two freezers set at minus 66 degrees and minus 165 degrees for less than three minutes.

“It is very bright; it’s why a lot of people come here,” Keady said.

The center also offers local cryotherapy, which uses the same subzero temperatures to treat pain and discomfort.