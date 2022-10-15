Los Angeles mystery: Who taped meeting with racist rants?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An anonymously leaked recording of crude, racist comments and political scheming that led to the resignation of the Los Angeles City Council president and a powerful union leader left a mystery: who made the band and why?

Posting the year-old recording on the Reddit website in the run-up to the November midterm elections clearly raised suspicions of political motives. Much of the hour-long private conversation between several councilors and the head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor — all Latino Democrats — focused on strengthening their influence over council district reshuffling.

It has now led to a state investigation.

The recording was made in a conference room in the headquarters of the politically influential workers group — known locally as “the Fed” — but it’s not known how the recording was made during a small gathering of friends, or even who was in the room.

“Obviously it was an insider job,” said Mark Gonzalez, head of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party and believes the most likely target of the unknown person who taped the meeting was Federation President Ron Herrera.

Herrera has since resigned.

“It had to be someone who had access, and who knew his agenda, who knew about it,” Gonzalez said. “Everyone comes up with their own speculations.”

Former Council President Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the position, resignation Wednesday after President Joe Biden joined a chorus of officials calling on those involved to resign.

Martinez was included in the conversation as saying that white councilor Mike Bonin treated his young black son as if he were an “accessory” and used derogatory terms to describe both of them, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

At another point on the hour-long recording, she called indigenous immigrants from the Mexican state of Oaxaca “tan feos” or “so ugly.” The conversation also contained crude and bigoted remarks about Jews, Armenians and other groups.

The band’s source “is a parlor game that takes place all over town,” said former Los Angeles County Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky. “It can never be solved.”

Two other councilors attending the meeting remained out of sight of the public on Friday, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon, and held onto their seats despite mounting pressure to resign.

No one at the meeting publicly discussed the possible source of the recording.

The discussion revolved around protecting the political power of Latinos during the redrawing of council district boundaries, also known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another to gain political advantage in future elections.

The California Legislative Black Caucus said the recording reveals “a terrible attempt to decentralize black voices during the critical reclassification process.”

The labor federation did not respond to a series of questions, including details about who attended the meeting. It issued a one-sentence statement that did not specifically state that the meeting with Council members was not recorded by the organization.

“It is not and has never been the Fed’s policy to schedule meetings,” interim president Thom Davis said in a statement.

In today’s technology-saturated society, it’s easy to secretly record a private conversation using widely available devices. Mobile phones have highly sensitive microphones and can be easily hidden in a briefcase, bag or backpack.

The recording reveals possible clues: clicks that could be a briefcase opening, and sounds that sound like shuffling papers that could indicate a microphone somewhere on or near the table top.

The language was abominable, Yaroslavsky said, and he could not recall a single incident where a private meeting between elected officials was recorded privately. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

The Los Angeles Times reported: that the recording was posted to Reddit by a now-suspended user. It is unclear who recorded the audio or uploaded it to the website.

The revelation of the secret recording upset the Los Angeles political community, especially those who have worked at the workers’ group headquarters. Gonzalez, the Democratic leader, said people felt “unsafe.”

Los Angeles-based Democratic adviser Michael Trujillo said whoever made the tape may never want to be identified. The person may be seen in some circles as a hero for exposing racism within the highest ranks of City Hall, but it may also expose the person or individuals to legal action for recording a conversation without consent, which is illegal in California . State law requires a person who makes a recording of someone else to get permission.

“The problem is that that same hero has to deal with criminal and civil lawsuits,” he said.

