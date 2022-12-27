Los Angeles man stole $6,000 and cellphone from woman in online romance scam

A Los Angeles man fell victim to an online romance scam after a Colombian woman he met online and traveled to meet stole $6,000 and his cell phone.

Eduardo Villareal flew to the northern Caribbean coast city of Santa Marta before Christmas to meet the woman, who has not been identified, after chatting with her online for three months.

But her search for love fell apart when she and another woman mugged him for his cash and cell phone on their first meeting.

“I wanted to have a serious relationship, but they have robbed me,” Villareal, who is originally from Mexico, told the newspaper El Informador.

Villareal said he arranged the trip around the Christmas holidays with a woman.

“I met her through social media. We had been talking for months and we planned this trip to meet each other and start our romance, but she cheated on me, ”she said.

‘They were two girls… they looked serious, decent but when I set foot in Santa Marta they took everything I had.’

He did not reveal any other details about how the robbery occurred.

The newspaper El Tiempo reported that Villareal filed an incident report with the local prosecutor’s office, but no arrests have been made.

Santa Marta is located on the Caribbean coast of Colombia. The port city was the first Spanish settlement in the South American country

The stunned Californian said he had vacationed in other Colombian cities in the past, but had never traveled to Santa Marta, the first Spanish settlement in the Andean nation.

‘This situation has me disappointed; I don’t know where to turn, or who to turn to,’ she said. ‘This problem has not allowed me to enjoy or get to know the city well, which at first glance seems very poor.’

For anyone looking to meet their future partner on a dating site or online app, Villareal has a simple recommendation: ‘Before you embark on a journey to discover love on social media, take a good look at who you’re talking to. Don’t let the same thing happen to you that happened to me because this ruins Christmas, New Year and all the holidays.