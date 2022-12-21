Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, 61, confirms engagement to comedian Jay Mohr, 52

<!–

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has revealed her engagement to comedian Jay Mohr six years after ending her highly publicized romance with former team coach Phil Jackson.

That reports TMZ the news Wednesday, explaining that Mohr, 52, and Buss, 61, have bonded over their shared loves of sports and comedy. She was recently seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, sparking speculation that the pair are set to get married. TMZ first reported in 2017 that the couple were “dating quietly” before they began appearing together at Lakers Games.

Buss inherited the Lakers from her father, Dr. Jerry Buss, who bought the team in 1979 before Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson & Co. won five NBA titles in the 1980s. The Lakers would go on to win five more rings in the new millennium that included Jackson coaching superstar Kobe Bryant. The elder Buss passed away in 2013, but the club tied the rival Boston Celtics with a record 17th NBA title in 2020 – Jeanie’s first as principal owner.

Buss and Jackson called off their engagement in 2016 after 16 years together, citing long-distance relationship issues following his decision to become a New York Knicks manager in 2014.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to end our engagement,” Jackson said. “With the nature of our professional commitments and the geographic distance between us, it was difficult to maintain the relationship. We have shared many beautiful moments over the years and we expect to continue to support each other in the future.’

Buss would later add her own statement on Twitter: “The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers. I love Phil and always will. It’s not fair to him or the Lakers not to have my undivided attention.”