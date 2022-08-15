Los Angeles Homeowners Are Removing Lawns During Drought

One recent sweltering afternoon, Evan Meyer pulled up a winding dirt track in Sun Valley, another Los Angeles neighborhood, and stopped on a flat hilltop to look at an expansive view. He leads the Theodore Payne Foundation, a non-profit organization that runs an increasingly popular native plant nursery.

In the foreground, Mr. Meyer pointed to the mottled khaki and rust-colored plain of the Verdugo Mountains. In the background loomed the Santa Monica Mountains, covered in coastal sage bushes.

“And then we see the urban environment of the San Fernando Valley,” he said, pointing to the area in between: dense, varied green textures, punctuated by the gray-white of stucco and ribbons of asphalt. Almost none of the plants, he said, “were selected for any reason other than ‘Which is easiest or what’s prettiest?'”

In recent decades, lawn supremacy has endured cycles of drought and rain. However, due to climate change, droughts have become more frequent and intense.

“The new drought is a hot drought,” said Ellen Hanak, director of the Public Policy Institute of California’s Water Policy Center. “We need to be ready to get acute soon.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom pleaded with residents last year to voluntarily cut spending. But water use in some parts of the state actually increased, and Mr. Newsom said this year he would impose mandatory restrictions if water agencies couldn’t get people to save. “This is a wake-up call,” said Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District, in April as he outlined new water restrictions. According to the district, Southern California water agencies have met and exceeded conservation goals since the rules went into effect. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers used 11 percent less water last month than in July 2021.