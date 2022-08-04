Los Angeles Dodgers will wear a patch in tribute to Vin Scully for the rest of the baseball season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor longtime broadcaster Vin Scully for the remainder of the season with a commemorative patch on their uniforms.

Scully was the longest-running single-team broadcaster in sports history, spending 67 years in the ranks as the voice of the Dodgers in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He died Tuesday at the age of 94.

The black spot has a blue border with a microphone in the center and the word “Vin” engraved above it in white text.

The Dodgers pay tribute to Vin Scully, who died Tuesday at age 94

A tribute was played in Oracle Park before the Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants

The Dodgers will wear patches for the rest of the MLB season – pictured here on manager Dave Roberts’ arm – in tribute to Scully

The Dodgers are in the midst of an eight-game road trip, but there will be a pregame ceremony in honor of Scully on Friday night when they return home to receive the San Diego Padres.

But on Wednesday, a tribute to Scully was played on the big screen at Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers also held a moment of silence in tribute to him.

At Dodger Stadium, where Vin Scully Avenue is, flowers, candles and handwritten messages were distributed by fans who took the time to remember the man who described their team as “in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles.”

Along Hollywood Boulevard, tourists and locals alike stopped at Scully’s flower-studded star on the Walk of Fame,

Tribute was paid to Scully on Wednesday by Dodgers fans outside their team’s stadium

Others also left flowers, candles and a baseball at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Los Angeles City Hall will be lit blue starting Wednesday night. ESPN2 rebroadcasts Game 1 of the 1988 World Series with Scully’s memorable call of Kirk Gibson’s squeeze-hit, walk-off home run that led the Dodgers to a win over the Oakland Athletics.

The self-effacing Scully would have appreciated the tribute, but would have likely found them “a little embarrassing,” as he described the fuss surrounding his retirement in 2016.

“I never wanted to come out for the game,” he said at the time.