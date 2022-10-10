Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council president resigned Monday after making racist and other abusive comments in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders.

Council President Nury Martinez apologized and expressed his shame.

“In the end, it’s not my apologies that matter the most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope you give me the chance to make it right,” she said in a statement. “Therefore, I am resigning as chairman of the Los Angeles City Council with immediate effect.”

The statement did not say she would resign her council seat. There was no immediate response to a phone call and email to her spokesperson.

Martinez said in the taped conversation that white councilor Mike Bonin treated his young black son as if he were an “accessory” and described the son as “Parece changuito” or “like a monkey,” the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

Martinez also called Bonin a “little bitch” and mocked the Oaxacans at another time, the Times said.

“I see a lot of little black people,” Martinez said in reference to a particular part of the largely Hispanic neighborhood of Koreatown.

“I was like, I don’t know where these people are from, I don’t know what village they came from (from), how they got here,” Martinez said, adding “Tan feos” – “They’re ugly.”

The contents of the recording shocked the political establishment just weeks before the elections for the mayor’s office and several council seats.

Bonin and his husband, Sean Arian, have called on Martinez, De León and Herrera to resign in a statement.

“The entirety of the taped conversation…displayed a repeated and vulgar anti-black sentiment and a concerted effort to weaken black political representation in Los Angeles,” they said.

The conversation was taped in October 2021, and other participants included councilors Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles Labor Federation president Ron Herrera, the Times reported. The general discussion revolved around frustrations with a city commission’s reclassification maps.

The Times reported that the approximately one-hour audio had been posted to Reddit by a now-suspended user, and it was unclear who recorded the audio or if anyone else was present at the meeting.

Martinez initially apologized after the Times article appeared online.

“In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and hold myself accountable for these comments. I’m sorry about that,” she said.

“The context of this conversation was concern about the reclassification process and concern about the potential negative impact it could have on communities of color,” she said. “My work speaks for itself. I’ve worked hard to get this city through its toughest time.”

Martinez, whose district website describes her as “a glass ceiling-shattering leader who brings a profound life experience as the proud daughter of working-class immigrants,” was elected to the council in 2013 and became the council’s first Latina president in 2020.

