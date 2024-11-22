Los Angeles Celebrity Reportedly Says ‘We Don’t Need Prince Harry and Meghan’ as Hollywood Has Its Own Royalty

Meghan Markle has faced fresh accusations of failing to make a lasting impact, even more so than her husband Prince Harry. British television presenter and public relations expert Nick Ede recently called the couple lacking “purpose”, stating that they have failed to carve out a significant niche for themselves.

Frankly speaking, Ede commented“They’ve been everywhere, but they don’t really have a core audience,” adding bluntly, “Nobody cares.” Ede recalled a conversation in Los Angeles with an anonymous celebrity who supposedly dismissed the Sussexes’ relevance. “A big celebrity was there saying, ‘The thing is, we’ve got Beyoncé, we’ve got Goldie Hawn… they’re our royalty. You know, we have George Clooney, we have Leo.

We don’t really need these two.’” Ede noted that while Prince Harry has found his purpose through projects like the Invictus Games, Meghan seems to lack clear direction. “People have to have a purpose. I think (Prince Harry) does, with the Invictus Games. But she doesn’t really have one. There is no purpose there.” he stated.

Chris Jackson/WPA Images/Getty Images

Comparing his career with the fleeting fame of reality shows, Ede commented“I compare it to when a reality star appears dancing with the stars either Big Brotherand suddenly you realize that they are going to be huge. And you know, shoe brands go, right? They’re going to say everything like… ‘Yes, I’ll take all the deals.’ And you see them everywhere, and then they fail.”

The Sussexes, once seen as a groundbreaking duo following their departure from royal duties, have faced increasing scrutiny over their public and professional endeavors. While Harry has received praise for his work with veterans and mental health initiatives, Meghan’s initiatives, including her podcasts and media collaborations, have received mixed reviews.

Despite these criticisms, Meghan has continued champion causes such as gender equality and social justice, although critics like Ede argue that their impact pales in comparison to other global icons. Ede’s comments add to ongoing debates about the couple’s relevance and influence, especially in Hollywood’s crowded celebrity landscape. As the Sussexes move forward with their independent careers, questions remain about how they can redefine their legacy beyond the royal brand.



