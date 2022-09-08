Lorry driver, 52, found guilty of killing nursery teacher by extended stabiliser leg on his vehicle

<!–

A driver has been found guilty of killing a ‘pretty and sensitive’ kindergarten teacher after a fully extended stabilizer leg on his truck hit her.

John O’Donnell, 52, had denied driving dangerously and killing Chloe Morrison when she walked with her mother on a sidewalk in Drumnadrochit, Inverness-shire, Scotland in October 2019.

Miss Morrison, 26, of Inverness, was struck in the back and thrown 100 feet. She died of multiple fractures.

Yesterday, Miss Morrison’s family burst into tears when O’Donnell was convicted by the Supreme Court in Inverness on the minor charge of causing her death by careless driving.

They said, “It should have been the heavier charge, but we have to accept the jury’s decision.”

Lord Stuart postponed his sentence until next month at the High Court in Glasgow, asking for a background report.

Attorney Tony Graham asked his client to extend his bail.

The judge told O’Donnell that if he had been convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, he would not have granted bail and would have taken him into custody.

O’Donnell, from Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, was immediately disqualified from driving.

On Tuesday, Deputy Attorney David Dickson asked the jury to convict the truck driver on the more serious charges, saying O’Donnell should have seen the “outrigger” stabilizer leg unlocked and unsafe.

Miss Morrison’s family said yesterday: ‘Chloe was our beautiful, sensitive, funny and beloved daughter, who was cherished not only by us but also by all her close friends and colleagues. Her memories will stay with us forever.’

The trial learned that O’Donnell was on a return journey to Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, from Skye when Miss Morrison was beaten. He insisted he hadn’t extended the outriggers. (stock photo)

The trial learned that O’Donnell was on a return journey to Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, from Skye when Miss Morrison was beaten.

He insisted he hadn’t extended the outriggers.

Earlier in the trial, the court learned that there were yellow warning signs on the stamps indicating that they were unlocked, and that they could be seen in the side mirror on O’Donnell’s side.

A tearful O’Donnell said he didn’t know what the yellow signs meant, but agreed after seeing it in his mirror and seeing, “Chloe Morrison would still be here today.”

O’Donnell said, ‘I’ve lost confidence in myself. I don’t have anything left in me to drive trucks.’