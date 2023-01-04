Lorraine Kelly says she is taking legal advice over fake claims she lost 1st in six weeks

Lorraine Kelly has revealed she plans to take legal action over a tweet claiming she lost a pound in just six weeks.

The TV presenter, 63, called out the Twitter account – which has the handle @gettravl – in a furious post on Wednesday afternoon.

The tweet claimed that Lorraine had lost weight after going on a new diet, which Lorraine’s host quickly disputed after noticing the claims online.

Outraged: Lorraine Kelly has revealed she plans to take legal action over a tweet claiming she’s lost a stone in weight in just six weeks

Lorraine fired back, “This is utter c**p and I reported – please don’t believe these utter utter b******s. I am furious and will seek legal advice.”

Some Lorraine followers showed their support, telling her that they had also reported the false claims in the tweet.

Lorraine retweeted one of George Singh’s posts thanking him for alerting the social media platform to the bogus claims being advertised.

While Lorraine hit back at claims she lost weight as a result of a new fad diet, the TV presenter has lost 1.5 stone thanks to a healthy diet and exercise.

Lorraine showed the results of her hard work when she posed in a form-fitting pink dress on her Instagram in November, where she looked sensational.

She caused a storm in the classy number she paired with matching shoes, sharing a pre-weight loss before snapping while eating pizza.

Wow!

She wrote in the caption, “Wow I can’t believe I’m both pictures!! I’ve dropped two dress sizes – I’ve lost a stone and a half – and best of all I find it easy to keep it off – all thanks to @ww.uk.

“The WW program has helped me create and maintain healthy habits. The app helps me track what I eat, how much sleep I get and what exercise I do, as well as making sure I drink enough water and giving me lots of delicious recipes to cook (or at least try to haha!) .

‘I feel happier and healthier and I enjoy sharing my experiences with the WW community. Click the link in my story to join me in feeling happier and healthier.”

Throwback:

Cheerful!

In June, Lorraine praised her weight loss for returning her “joy of life” and enriching her relationship with husband Steve Smith.

The broadcaster has signed up with WW in a bid to shed some pounds after steadily gaining weight during the lockdown and after Christmas, going from 11th 10lbs to 10th 3lbs since January.

And the breakfast TV legend claims her self-esteem has gotten a boost while she’s lighter on her toes.

Making changes:

She told the Mirror: ‘It has made life a lot easier. I know I wasn’t the only one who put on weight due to the pandemic. I think many of us were comforting.

“I definitely got my zest for life back. It has greatly improved my self-confidence. I feel like I can handle anything now.’

Lorraine said she started enjoying chocolate and a glass of wine during the lockdown, with the amount of sweets she consumed increasing to ‘huge’ amounts by the end of the week, and she would have croissants or sandwiches for breakfast.’

On what caused WW to start, she said, “It was a combination of things. I certainly indulged in Christmas, as we all do. I noticed that size 44 was getting too tight.’

While she said there was nothing wrong with a size 16, she added that she doesn’t personally want to reach that dress size, saying her “fighting weight” is a size 10.

Lorraine said she relished the chance to wear a smaller dress to the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2022 earlier this year, and felt much more confident when she presented an award as she wasn’t too concerned about how she looked or how she felt.

And she said her weight loss has rekindled her relationship with husband Steve.

On the rise:

She explained, “Steve says, ‘I got you back,'” because my energy level has improved. I feel like doing things now, whereas before, on weekends, I used to do some housework and then collapse in front of the television.”

Lorraine added that Steve enjoys being a part of healthier cooking as he adds recipes to his menu.

And while she admits the couple may be throwing a party but have no plans to renew their wedding vows for their 30th anniversary in September, she would fit right back into her wedding dress.