Lori Vallow's trial for the murder of her two children is suspended indefinitely by Idaho judge

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lori Vallow’s trial has been indefinitely suspended, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday, pending a mental health evaluation.

Vallow, 48, would face charges in January for the murder of her children Tylee, 16, and seven-year-old JJ, in September 2019.

Vallow had become obsessed with the idea that her children were possessed and turned into zombies, and that they had to be killed to “free” them.

She was arrested in February 2020, and in June of that year, Tylee and JJ’s remains were found on the Idaho ranch owned by Chad Daybell, Vallow’s fifth husband.

Daybell is also on trial for the murders.

Judge Steven Boyce, district judge for Fremont County in Idaho, wrote that the case was “suspended pending a determination of Ms. Daybell’s ability to stand trial.”

Lori Vallow pleaded not guilty to murdering her children in April trial

Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan, right, were last seen in September 2019. Their bodies were finally discovered buried on Chad Daybell’s property after a nine-month search.

JJ and Tylee are seen smiling and cuddling on September 8, 2019, standing on a boardwalk in front of a thermal function in Yellowstone National Park in Idaho, with their uncle Alex Cox. It would be the last time Tylee was seen alive

Lori Vallow (left) and Chad Daybell (right) are said to hold extreme religious beliefs. Detectives believe the couple’s ‘belief system, lust and greed’ also led to the deaths of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

He has not set a date for a new trial.