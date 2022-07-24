Lori Loughlin lauds nonprofit for including her when she was ‘feeling particularly down and broken’

Lori Loughlin talked about her love for the nonprofit Project Angel Food Saturday, and said she was welcomed “with such open arms at a time when” [she] felt very depressed and broken.’

Loughlin, 57, who spent nearly two months in prison for her involvement in a college admissions scandal, appeared in a segment for the Los Angeles-based organization during Saturday’s Lead With Love 3 telethon on KTLA 5.

She praised the inclusiveness of Project Angel Food, which aims to help people cope with food insecurity.

“They welcomed me with open arms at a time when I was feeling very depressed and broken,” Loughlin said. “That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I think they’ve done for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and work for this organization, because they really care about them. It really is a community.’

The Full House actress, who played Rebecca “Aunt Becky” Katsopolis in the ABC comedy and the Netflix reboot, said the organization is “a community… a family, and all the people who work here are so wonderful.” . “It’s more than just feeding people, it’s about loving people and helping people.

“And I think that’s so important, and I’m so proud to be a part of Project Angel Food.”

The Queens, New York-born beauty said her year and a half working with the organization has provided “one of the most rewarding experiences” of her life.

The actress said her favorite part of working with the organization is delivering food

“I have to work everywhere — I packed a lot of cereal and packed a lot of fruit,” Loughlin said. ‘Bags and sacks of fruit. My favorite is the delivery: I have the same delivery route, once a week, and I see the same people, and it’s so nice to make that connection with those people. Often they can’t leave their house.’

Other notable names who took part in the telethon were Oprah Winfrey, Richard Gere, Whoopi Goldberg and Sharon Stone.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 59, were indicted in 2019 over allegations that they paid Rick Singer $500,000 to let the University of Southern California recruit their daughters Isabella Rose, 23, and Olivia Jade, 22. on the school’s rowing team, despite having no background in sports.

In May 2020, the celeb couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the case. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service upon conviction. She began her sentence in a federal prison in Dublin, California in October 2020 and was released in December.

Earlier this summer, she appeared on her first red carpet in the wake of the scandal, as she was at RJ’s Place for the DesignCare 2022 Gala in June.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 59, were caught exiting court in Boston in April 2019.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. He started his prison sentence in November 2020 and was transferred to house arrest in April 2021, about a month before his sentence ended.

Professionally, Loughlin’s legal troubles kept her out of Fuller House’s fifth season, and her return to the small screen came late last year in a two-part Christmas special for the When Hope Calls series.

Earlier this summer, she appeared on her first red carpet in the wake of the scandal, when she was at RJ’s Place for the DesignCare 2022 Gala in June, benefiting the HollyRod Foundation. The nonprofit of actress Holly Robinson Peete and husband Rodney Peete is focused on helping families affected by a diagnosis of autism or Parkinson’s disease in a loved one.