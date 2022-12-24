Lori Harvey warms up Christmas Eve by showing off leggy in sassy Burberry model photos

Lori Harvey turned up the temperatures during the holiday season with a smoldering new modeling shoot she posted on Christmas Eve.

Steve Harvey’s 25-year-old daughter put on a leggy display in a sizzling new batch of photos for Burberry.

Lori, who has been romantically linked to Damson Idris as of late, hinted at her plunging neckline in a tight quilted jacket dress as she gave the camera a seductive look.

Lori accentuated her screen siren features with makeup and lent herself a touch of extra stature with a glamorous brown pair of stiletto boots.

Lori, who is part of the cavalcade of “fake babies” that parades through the industry, got a cheeky reminder of her legacy status this week when she went out to dinner.

She started her Insta Stories and self-deprecatingly revealed that she got a cocktail with a picture of Steve’s face in the foam.

“YELLING AT THIS COCKTAIL THEY JUST GIVE ME DURING DINNER,” she captioned in a good mood with the crying laughing emoji.

Lori, who used to make headlines for dating Black Panther beefcake Michael B. Jordan, is now at the center of a new whirlwind of rumors about her personal affairs.

She and British actor Damson Idris were recently spotted leaving the diner at LA showbiz hotspot Catch Steak, sparking a flurry of romantic suspicions.

During a recent cover interview with Essence she confessed that the attention to her love life “can be difficult at times, especially since I’m a super private person.”

However, she shed some light on the type of man she hoped to get involved with in the long run.

“My experience has taught me that I need someone who respects me — someone who understands and respects my standards and my boundaries and is a supportive, God-fearing man, family-oriented, and who gives me a sense of peace,” Lori said.

“That’s where I am in my life right now. I don’t risk my peace and happiness for anyone or anything. And so when I see signs of that happening, I’m like, ‘I’ve got to go!’” the model explained.