Lori Harvey turns heads while wearing a form-hugging bodysuit during a night out in West Hollywood

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lori Harvey was photographed leaving the Fleur Room in West Hollywood in the early morning hours.

The 25-year-old influencer cut a seriously stylish figure as she rocked a figure-hugging outfit while enjoying the company of her friends on the outing.

The social media personality also shared a series of photos of herself wearing a completely different clothing ensemble on her Instagram account on Saturday.

A night on the town: Lori Harvey was photographed leaving the Fleur Room in West Hollywood in the early hours of Sunday morning

Harvey opted for a striped red bodysuit that fitted tightly to her toned torso during the outing.

The bottom part of the entrepreneurial outfit featured a large velvet maxi skirt that wrapped around her chiseled legs.

The daughter of TV personality Steve Harvey wore a stylish set of high-heeled shoes and adorned with a pair of sparkly earrings.

Her beautiful dark hair was cropped short and fell to her shoulders.

Stylish: Harvey opted for a striped red bodysuit that fits her tight upper body during the outing

Tie Up: The daughter of television personality Steve Harvey wore a stylish set of high-heeled shoes and adorned with a sparkly pair of earrings

Harvey opted for a white button-up shirt worn in her poppers under an intricately patterned dress.

The social media personality also sported a set of black leggings and a pair of matching high-heeled shoes.

Her hair was styled tight against her head and she was wearing a pair of earrings.

She also wrote a short message in her post’s caption that simply read, “The one.”

Switch up: The social media personality also shared a series of photos of herself wearing a completely different clothing ensemble on her Instagram account on Saturday.

Take it easy: Harvey opted for a white button-up shirt worn in her poppers under an intricately patterned dress

Harvey has recently focused on growing her skincare brand, SKN by LH.

The social media personality initially launched her company last year, which focuses on making cosmetics for people with sensitive skin.

Since then, she has taken a hands-on approach to promoting her line and has appeared in several of her promotional materials.

The model spoke about LH’s work on SKN during an interview with Teen Voguewhere she noted that her early days in the fashion world inspired her to create her own offerings.

Entrepreneurial effort: Harvey recently focused on growing her skincare brand, SKN by LH

“I had makeup on my face all the time. My skin really went through it and I used so many different products to try and get my skin healthy and glowing again,” she explained.

Harvey went on to say she wanted to create a range of offerings that would cater to those with sensitive skin.

“I felt there had to be an easier way to do this. I also felt like I wasn’t the only one going through this,” she said.