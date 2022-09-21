Lori Harvey shows off her toned abs in a knotted tank top while leaving Travis Barker’s party

Lori Harvey showed off her flawless figure as she left Travis Barker’s dinner party for Barker x Revolve at Nobu in Malibu on Tuesday night.

The model was wearing a tight, white tank top that tied at the side, revealing her tight tummy.

The beauty – who recently split from actor Michael B Jordan – wore high-waisted, wide-leg leather pants that accentuated her long legs.

She wore her smooth hair pulled back with a few curled tendrils framing her spotless face.

With a neutral lip, Lori played up her seductive eyes with heavy black eyeliner and lashes to enhance her look.

The socialite and skincare entrepreneur completed the look with a small white handbag, long silver necklace and iridescent heels radiating from under her pants.

The recently single 25-year-old socialite has become a fixture on the A-list party circuit, recently making headlines at New York Fashion Week.

Lori gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at Instagram as she stepped out on several red carpets and events last week.

The model shone on the red carpet for Fendi, where supermodel Kate Moss, 48, joined her.

Harvey is best known for his romantic relationship with celebrities such as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Future, Trey Songz, Dutch footballer Memphis Depay and most recently, actor Jordan, until they broke up this summer.

Since their breakup, the beauty has opened up about her relationship standards on Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt Youtube series with Teyana Taylor and appears to be enjoying her single life.

She said, “I was married almost very young…I felt like I hadn’t been through anything. I didn’t really know myself; I didn’t really know what I liked and didn’t like. I just feel like I haven’t really experienced life.’

Harvey – whose father is Steve Harvey – shared what she looks for in a significant other, saying she likes transparency, openness and that good communication in general is key.

Emphasizing that she is not willing to risk her integrity for love, the beauty underlined that she keeps her values, norms and requirements at a high level, and although ‘there are some superficial requirements you can reduce them, but do that don’t’ compromise on core values ​​and beliefs when dating.

Taylor, who has been a fixture of the 25-year-old’s life for many seasons, noted how much the model had grown personally and professionally in recent years.

The model whose new skincare line SKN by LH will be launched on October 22.