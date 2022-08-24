Lori Harvey shows off her sculpted body in slinky hooded dress as she attends Me Time premiere in LA

<!–

She never hesitates to show off her gorgeous physique on social media.

And Lori Harvey was at it again when she attended the premiere of the Netflix comedy Me Time in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Dressed in a form-fitting dress, Lori, 25, looked incredible and showed off her tight arms on the red carpet.

Lori, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, looked stunning on the red carpet.

At the top, the hooded dress showed off a touch of sideboob and was laced down the neckline and on the back.

It expanded to a silky white maxi dress with side split.

She upped the glamor factor with two chunky gold bracelets and chunky earrings.

Occasionally she would throw her gray hoodie over her raven braids.

But when she wasn’t working her way up, she showed off her beautifully smoothed hair styled with a dramatic center part.

Smokey eyeshadow and lip gloss brought out her natural beauty.

Harvey has recently focused on growing her skincare brand, SKN by LH.

The social media personality initially launched her company last year, which focuses on making cosmetics for people with sensitive skin.

Since then, she has taken a hands-on approach to promoting her line and has appeared in several of her promotional materials.

Strike a pose: Harvey posed a storm on the red carpet with her boyfriend Khat Rabbani

The model spoke about LH’s work on SKN during an interview with Teen Voguewhere she noted that her early days in the fashion world inspired her to create her own offering.

“I had makeup on my face all the time. My skin just went through it and I used so many different products to try and get my skin healthy and glowing again,” she explained.

Harvey went on to say she wanted to create a range of offerings that would cater to those with sensitive skin.

“I felt there had to be an easier way to do this. I also felt like I wasn’t the only one going through this,” she said.